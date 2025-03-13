Second Annual Sounds Scramble Set for May 12

NASHVILLE – The Nashville Sounds are excited to announce that the 2nd annual Sounds Scramble Charity Golf Tournament will take place Monday, May 12 at Hermitage Golf Course. Participants will have the opportunity to play alongside Nashville Sounds players and coaches, and all the funds raised will support the Nashville Sounds Foundation.

Registration for Sounds Scramble is open now through May 11th. Three different golf specific packages are available:

Navy Package – $1,250

Group of three + Nashville Sounds player or coach

Red Package – $1,000

Foursome

Individual Golfer – $300

Will be paired with other individual golfers to create a foursome

The tournament will begin at 8:00 a.m. with a shotgun start and all participants will receive a gift bag, range balls, with complimentary breakfast and lunch included. Golfers will have the opportunity to purchase a Booster Mulligan Pack that includes two (2) mulligans for the team, a cannon shot, and one more on-course game. Tournament champions will be announced during the awards ceremony along with the different contest winners.

Along with golf packages, a limited number of corporate sponsorship options are available as well including Hole Sponsorship (with or without golf), Contest Sponsor (Longest Putt, Long Drive, Closest to the Pin, etc.), and beverage and cart sponsors.

Registration and more information for the event can be found HERE. For additional questions regarding registration or sponsorship options, please email [email protected].

ABOUT THE NASHVILLE SOUNDS FOUNDATION

The Nashville Sounds Foundation’s mission is to utilize baseball to positively impact communities throughout Middle Tennessee by emphasizing the importance of social responsibility, education and the power of sport to transform lives. Ongoing projects of the foundation include the Parkwood Fields Renovations, the Nashville Sounds College Scholarship Program, Suites N Treats, and more. The foundation relies on fundraisers and donations through the generosity of Sounds fans and community partners.

ABOUT NASHVILLE SOUNDS BASEBALL CLUB

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Opening Night of the 2025 season is set for Friday, March 28 at 6:35 p.m. against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple-A, Miami Marlins). Single-game tickets and Season Ticket Memberships are available now. For more information call 615-690-4487 or email [email protected]

