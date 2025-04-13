SEC Reveals 2025 Vanderbilt Volleyball Schedule

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Southeastern Conference revealed the 2025 women’s volleyball schedule Thursday, which, for the first time in conference history, includes all 16 member institutions.

Vanderbilt’s schedule features eight home and seven away contests. All teams will play each other once in the 15-match conference schedule from Sept. 24 to Nov. 16.

The Commodores open SEC play with back-to-back road matches at Texas and Texas A&M on Sept. 24 and 26. Vandy’s first conference matchup in Memorial Gymnasium will be Oct. 3 versus Oklahoma. The Dores’ final home event of the season will be a showdown with in-state rival Tennessee on Nov. 7 before closing out the fall at Alabama on Nov. 14 and at Mississippi State on Nov. 16.

At a Glance

• Fifteen regular season matches: eight home, seven away

• Opponents Vandy faces at home: Oklahoma, Arkansas, LSU, Ole Miss, Georgia, South Carolina, Missouri, Tennessee

• Opponents Vandy faces on the road: Texas, Texas A&M, Auburn, Florida, Kentucky, Alabama, Mississippi State

• NCAA Tournament opponents (9): Florida, Kentucky, Missouri, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M

The Commodores’ nonconference schedule and television designations will be announced at a later date.

2025 SEC Volleyball Schedule

• Wednesday, Sept. 24, at Texas

• Friday, Sept. 26, at Texas A&M

• Friday, Oct. 3, vs. Oklahoma

• Sunday, Oct. 5, vs. Arkansas

• Friday, Oct. 10, at Auburn

• Sunday, Oct. 12, at Florida

• Friday, Oct. 17, vs. LSU

• Sunday, Oct. 19, vs. Ole Miss

• Friday, Oct. 24, vs. Georgia

• Sunday, Oct. 26, vs. South Carolina

• Friday, Oct. 31, at Kentucky

• Sunday, Nov. 2, vs. Missouri

• Friday, Nov. 7, vs. Tennessee

• Friday, Nov. 14 at Alabama

• Sunday, Nov. 16, at Mississippi State

