SEC Releases Vanderbilt 2025 Baseball Conference Schedule

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The SEC announced the conference schedule for the 2025 baseball season Thursday with Vanderbilt opening SEC action March 14-16 at Auburn.

The SEC Tournament is scheduled for May 20-25 at the Hoover Met.

March 14-16

Alabama at Texas A&M

Arkansas at Ole Miss

Vanderbilt at Auburn

Florida at Tennessee

Kentucky at Georgia

Missouri at LSU

Texas at Mississippi State

Oklahoma at South Carolina

March 21-23

Tennessee at Alabama

South Carolina at Arkansas

Auburn at Kentucky

Georgia at Florida

LSU at Texas

Ole Miss at Missouri

Mississippi State at Oklahoma

Texas A&M at Vanderbilt

March 28-30

Oklahoma at Alabama

Arkansas at Vanderbilt

Auburn at Georgia

Florida at Ole Miss

Kentucky at Texas A&M

Mississippi State at LSU

Texas at Missouri

Tennessee at South Carolina

April 4-6

Alabama at Auburn

Missouri at Arkansas

Vanderbilt at Florida

Georgia at Texas

Ole Miss at Kentucky

LSU at Oklahoma

South Carolina at Mississippi State

Texas A&M at Tennessee

April 11-13

Mississippi State at Alabama

Arkansas at Georgia

LSU at Auburn

Missouri at Florida

Texas at Kentucky

Tennessee at Ole Miss

Vanderbilt at Oklahoma

South Carolina at Texas A&M

April 17-20 (*indicates Thursday-Saturday series)

Alabama at LSU*

Texas A&M at Arkansas*

Auburn at Texas*

Georgia at Vanderbilt*

Ole Miss at South Carolina*

Oklahoma at Missouri*

Florida at Mississippi State

Kentucky at Tennessee

April 25-27

Missouri at Alabama

Arkansas at Florida

Mississippi State at Auburn

Oklahoma at Georgia

South Carolina at Kentucky

Tennessee at LSU

Vanderbilt at Ole Miss

Texas A&M at Texas

May 2-4

Alabama at Vanderbilt

Texas at Arkansas

Auburn at Tennessee

Florida at South Carolina

Georgia at Missouri

Kentucky at Mississippi State

LSU at Texas A&M

Ole Miss at Oklahoma

May 9-11

Georgia at Alabama

Arkansas at LSU

South Carolina at Auburn

Florida at Texas

Oklahoma at Kentucky

Ole Miss at Mississippi State

Missouri at Texas A&M

Vanderbilt at Tennessee

May 15-17 (Thursday-Saturday)

Alabama at Florida

Tennessee at Arkansas

Auburn at Ole Miss

Texas A&M at Georgia

Kentucky at Vanderbilt

LSU at South Carolina

Mississippi State at Missouri

Texas at Oklahoma

May 20-25

SEC Tournament (Hoover, Ala.)

*Note: The full schedule of Thursday-Friday-Saturday series will be determined at a later date.

Source: Vanderbilt

