SEC Announces Lady Vols Softball 2025 Conference Schedule

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Southeastern Conference unveiled the 2025 league schedule for all 15 softball teams on Wednesday afternoon.

The two-time defending SEC champion Lady Vols begin their title defense on the road against Georgia March 7-9. Tennessee’s remaining road series will feature contests with Oklahoma (March 28-30), Texas (April 11-13) and Ole Miss (April 25-27).

Tennessee’s full 2025 schedule will be released later this fall.

Tennessee Softball 2025 SEC Schedule (home series in BOLD)

March 7-9 – at Georgia

March 21-23 – Arkansas

March 28-30 – at Oklahoma

April 4-6 – Mississippi State

April 11-13 – at Texas

April 18-20 – Auburn

April 25-27 – at Ole Miss

May 1-3 – Texas A&M

May 6-10 – SEC Tournament (Athens, Ga.)

Source: UT Sports

