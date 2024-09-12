SEC Announces Lady Vols Softball 2025 Conference Schedule

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Southeastern Conference unveiled the 2025 league schedule for all 15 softball teams on Wednesday afternoon.
The two-time defending SEC champion Lady Vols begin their title defense on the road against Georgia March 7-9. Tennessee’s remaining road series will feature contests with Oklahoma (March 28-30), Texas (April 11-13) and Ole Miss (April 25-27).
Tennessee’s full 2025 schedule will be released later this fall.
Tennessee Softball 2025 SEC Schedule (home series in BOLD)
March 7-9 – at Georgia
March 21-23 – Arkansas
March 28-30 – at Oklahoma
April 4-6 – Mississippi State
April 11-13 – at Texas
April 18-20 – Auburn
April 25-27 – at Ole Miss
May 1-3 – Texas A&M
May 6-10 – SEC Tournament (Athens, Ga.)
Source: UT Sports
