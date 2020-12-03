Disney plus
From Disney

‘Tis the season for streaming, and this year, Disney+ is decking the halls and spreading the cheer with a heartwarming collection of some of the most festive family viewing of all time. Also, check out this month’s Disney Plus release schedule.

The complete collection includes:

Disney+ Originals

  • “LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special” – Now Streaming
  • “Once Upon a Snowman” – Now Streaming
  • “Noelle” – Now Streaming
  • “Godmothered” – Premieres December 4
  • “High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special” – Premieres December 11
  • “On Pointe” – Premieres December 18
  • “Arendelle Castle Yule Log” – Premieres December 18

Holiday Movies

  • “Big” – Coming December 4
  • “The Nutcracker and the Four Realms” – Coming December 4
  • “Home Alone”
  • “Home Alone 2”
  • “Home Alone 3”
  • “The Santa Clause”
  • “The Santa Clause 2”
  • “The Santa Clause 3”
  • “Frozen”
  • “Frozen 2”
  • “The Muppet Christmas Carol”
  • “Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas”
  • “A Christmas Carol” (2009)
  • “Mickey’s A Christmas Carol”
  • “Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas”
  • “Santa Paws 2”
  • “Miracle on 34th Street”
  • “Winnie The Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year”
  • “Disney’s Fairytale Weddings Holiday Magic”
  • “Decorating Disney Holiday Magic”
  • “Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas”
  • “Santa Buddies”
  • “The Ultimate Christmas Present”
  • “The Search for Santa Paws”
  • “One Magic Christmas”
  • “I’ll Be Home For Christmas”
  • “Good Luck Charlie: It’s Christmas!”
  • “Babes in Toyland”
  • “‘Twas the Night”
  • “The Christmas Star”
  • “Full-Court Miracle”
  • “12 Dates of Christmas”
  • “Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish”
  • “Olaf’s Frozen Adventure”
  • “Pluto’s Christmas Tree”

“The Simpsons” Christmas Episodes

  • “Simpsons Roasting On An Open Fire” (S1E1)
  • “Marge Be Not Proud” (S7E11)
  • “Miracle on Evergreen Terrace” (S9E10)
  • “Grift of the Magi” (S11E9)
  • “Skinner’s Sense of Snow” (S12E8)
  • “She of Little Faith” (S13E6)
  • “Tis The Fifteenth Season” (S15E7)
  • “Simpsons Christmas Stories” (S17E9)
  • “Kill Gil, Volumes I & II” (S18E9)
  • “The Burns and the Bees” (S20E9)
  • “The Fight Before Christmas” (S22E8)
  • “Holidays of Future Passed” (S23E9)
  • “White Christmas Blues” (S25E8)
  • “I Won’t Be Home for Christmas” (S26E9)
  • “The Nightmare After Krustmas” (S28E10)
  • “Tis the 30th Season” (S30E10)
  • “Bobby, It’s Cold Outside” (S31E10)
  • “America’s Funniest Home Videos” Holiday Episodes
  • “The Jolly Old Fat Man, It’s Better to Receive, and Santa Claustrophobic” (S13 E10
  • “Santa Claus Versus the Easter Bunny, Not so Wise Men, and the Grinch who Gave Fake Lotto Tickets” (S14 E8)
  • “Deck the Halls, Soggy Skateboarder, and Christmas Chaos” (S15 E10)
  • “Not so Merry Christmas, Terror in Tinsel Town, and Bad Santa” (S16 E7)
  • “Christmas Critters, Everyone’s a Kid at Christmas, and Practical Jokes” (S17 E9)
  • “Old People Falling off of Boats versus Dogs Licking People in the Mouth” (S17 E10)
  • “AFV: Holly Jolly Follies” (S18 E9)
  • “Christmas 2008” (S19 E8)

Holiday TV Episodes

  • “That’s So Raven” – “Escape Clause” (S1 E19)
  • “Even Stevens” – “Heck of a Hanukkah” (S1 E15)
  • “Kim Possible” – “A Very Possible Christmas” (S2 E13)
  • “The Proud Family” – “Seven Days of Kwanzaa” (S1 E11)
  • “Suite Life of Zack and Cody” – “Christmas at the Tipton” (S1 E21)
  • “Girl Meets World” – “Girl Meets Home for the Holidays” (S1 E16)
  • “Sonny with a Chance” – “A So Random Holiday Special” (S2 E22)


