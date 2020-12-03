‘Tis the season for streaming, and this year, Disney+ is decking the halls and spreading the cheer with a heartwarming collection of some of the most festive family viewing of all time. Also, check out this month’s Disney Plus release schedule.

The complete collection includes:

Disney+ Originals

“LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special” – Now Streaming

“Once Upon a Snowman” – Now Streaming

“Noelle” – Now Streaming

“Godmothered” – Premieres December 4

“High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special” – Premieres December 11

“On Pointe” – Premieres December 18

“Arendelle Castle Yule Log” – Premieres December 18

Holiday Movies

“Big” – Coming December 4

“The Nutcracker and the Four Realms” – Coming December 4

“Home Alone”

“Home Alone 2”

“Home Alone 3”

“The Santa Clause”

“The Santa Clause 2”

“The Santa Clause 3”

“Frozen”

“Frozen 2”

“The Muppet Christmas Carol”

“Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas”

“A Christmas Carol” (2009)

“Mickey’s A Christmas Carol”

“Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas”

“Santa Paws 2”

“Miracle on 34th Street”

“Winnie The Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year”

“Disney’s Fairytale Weddings Holiday Magic”

“Decorating Disney Holiday Magic”

“Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas”

“Santa Buddies”

“The Ultimate Christmas Present”

“The Search for Santa Paws”

“One Magic Christmas”

“I’ll Be Home For Christmas”

“Good Luck Charlie: It’s Christmas!”

“Babes in Toyland”

“‘Twas the Night”

“The Christmas Star”

“Full-Court Miracle”

“12 Dates of Christmas”

“Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish”

“Olaf’s Frozen Adventure”

“Pluto’s Christmas Tree”

“The Simpsons” Christmas Episodes

“Simpsons Roasting On An Open Fire” (S1E1)

“Marge Be Not Proud” (S7E11)

“Miracle on Evergreen Terrace” (S9E10)

“Grift of the Magi” (S11E9)

“Skinner’s Sense of Snow” (S12E8)

“She of Little Faith” (S13E6)

“Tis The Fifteenth Season” (S15E7)

“Simpsons Christmas Stories” (S17E9)

“Kill Gil, Volumes I & II” (S18E9)

“The Burns and the Bees” (S20E9)

“The Fight Before Christmas” (S22E8)

“Holidays of Future Passed” (S23E9)

“White Christmas Blues” (S25E8)

“I Won’t Be Home for Christmas” (S26E9)

“The Nightmare After Krustmas” (S28E10)

“Tis the 30th Season” (S30E10)

“Bobby, It’s Cold Outside” (S31E10)

“America’s Funniest Home Videos” Holiday Episodes

“The Jolly Old Fat Man, It’s Better to Receive, and Santa Claustrophobic” (S13 E10

“Santa Claus Versus the Easter Bunny, Not so Wise Men, and the Grinch who Gave Fake Lotto Tickets” (S14 E8)

“Deck the Halls, Soggy Skateboarder, and Christmas Chaos” (S15 E10)

“Not so Merry Christmas, Terror in Tinsel Town, and Bad Santa” (S16 E7)

“Christmas Critters, Everyone’s a Kid at Christmas, and Practical Jokes” (S17 E9)

“Old People Falling off of Boats versus Dogs Licking People in the Mouth” (S17 E10)

“AFV: Holly Jolly Follies” (S18 E9)

“Christmas 2008” (S19 E8)

Holiday TV Episodes