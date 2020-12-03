‘Tis the season for streaming, and this year, Disney+ is decking the halls and spreading the cheer with a heartwarming collection of some of the most festive family viewing of all time. Also, check out this month’s Disney Plus release schedule.
The complete collection includes:
Disney+ Originals
- “LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special” – Now Streaming
- “Once Upon a Snowman” – Now Streaming
- “Noelle” – Now Streaming
- “Godmothered” – Premieres December 4
- “High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special” – Premieres December 11
- “On Pointe” – Premieres December 18
- “Arendelle Castle Yule Log” – Premieres December 18
Holiday Movies
- “Big” – Coming December 4
- “The Nutcracker and the Four Realms” – Coming December 4
- “Home Alone”
- “Home Alone 2”
- “Home Alone 3”
- “The Santa Clause”
- “The Santa Clause 2”
- “The Santa Clause 3”
- “Frozen”
- “Frozen 2”
- “The Muppet Christmas Carol”
- “Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas”
- “A Christmas Carol” (2009)
- “Mickey’s A Christmas Carol”
- “Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas”
- “Santa Paws 2”
- “Miracle on 34th Street”
- “Winnie The Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year”
- “Disney’s Fairytale Weddings Holiday Magic”
- “Decorating Disney Holiday Magic”
- “Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas”
- “Santa Buddies”
- “The Ultimate Christmas Present”
- “The Search for Santa Paws”
- “One Magic Christmas”
- “I’ll Be Home For Christmas”
- “Good Luck Charlie: It’s Christmas!”
- “Babes in Toyland”
- “‘Twas the Night”
- “The Christmas Star”
- “Full-Court Miracle”
- “12 Dates of Christmas”
- “Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish”
- “Olaf’s Frozen Adventure”
- “Pluto’s Christmas Tree”
“The Simpsons” Christmas Episodes
- “Simpsons Roasting On An Open Fire” (S1E1)
- “Marge Be Not Proud” (S7E11)
- “Miracle on Evergreen Terrace” (S9E10)
- “Grift of the Magi” (S11E9)
- “Skinner’s Sense of Snow” (S12E8)
- “She of Little Faith” (S13E6)
- “Tis The Fifteenth Season” (S15E7)
- “Simpsons Christmas Stories” (S17E9)
- “Kill Gil, Volumes I & II” (S18E9)
- “The Burns and the Bees” (S20E9)
- “The Fight Before Christmas” (S22E8)
- “Holidays of Future Passed” (S23E9)
- “White Christmas Blues” (S25E8)
- “I Won’t Be Home for Christmas” (S26E9)
- “The Nightmare After Krustmas” (S28E10)
- “Tis the 30th Season” (S30E10)
- “Bobby, It’s Cold Outside” (S31E10)
- “America’s Funniest Home Videos” Holiday Episodes
- “The Jolly Old Fat Man, It’s Better to Receive, and Santa Claustrophobic” (S13 E10
- “Santa Claus Versus the Easter Bunny, Not so Wise Men, and the Grinch who Gave Fake Lotto Tickets” (S14 E8)
- “Deck the Halls, Soggy Skateboarder, and Christmas Chaos” (S15 E10)
- “Not so Merry Christmas, Terror in Tinsel Town, and Bad Santa” (S16 E7)
- “Christmas Critters, Everyone’s a Kid at Christmas, and Practical Jokes” (S17 E9)
- “Old People Falling off of Boats versus Dogs Licking People in the Mouth” (S17 E10)
- “AFV: Holly Jolly Follies” (S18 E9)
- “Christmas 2008” (S19 E8)
Holiday TV Episodes
- “That’s So Raven” – “Escape Clause” (S1 E19)
- “Even Stevens” – “Heck of a Hanukkah” (S1 E15)
- “Kim Possible” – “A Very Possible Christmas” (S2 E13)
- “The Proud Family” – “Seven Days of Kwanzaa” (S1 E11)
- “Suite Life of Zack and Cody” – “Christmas at the Tipton” (S1 E21)
- “Girl Meets World” – “Girl Meets Home for the Holidays” (S1 E16)
- “Sonny with a Chance” – “A So Random Holiday Special” (S2 E22)