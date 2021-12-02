Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) Officer Stan Meeks has retired after more than 20 years of dedicated service to the residents of the City of Murfreesboro.

Meeks began his employment with MPD in June 2001 as a police officer. He has served in various specialized roles and positions, including field training officer, DARE instructor, firearms instructor, and school resource officer.

“I will miss the relationship I had with other officers and with the staff and students within Murfreesboro City Schools,” Meeks said when asked about his retirement. “I will now be able to spend more time with my family and travel.”

Meeks was honored Friday, Nov. 19, during a ceremony at the Murfreesboro Police Headquarters.

“Officer Meeks is one of the most positive individuals that you could ever meet, and we are truly grateful for his service to the department and our city,” Police Chief Michael Bowen said. “We wish him well in his retirement.”

Meeks has a total of 34-years in law enforcement. He began his career as a dispatcher, jailer, and deputy with the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office and a patrol officer and sergeant with the Middle Tennessee State University Police Department.