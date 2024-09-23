Search Underway for Two Sisters Missing From Murfreesboro

Faith Campbell, age 14, (black and white blouse) and Chloe Barnett, age 17, (pink sweater) walked away from a residence on Secretariat Trace in Murfreesboro at 8:45 p.m. Sunday.

Both have medical issues.

Faith was last seen wearing a charcoal grey/black hoodie with jeans and Chloe had on white pajamas that are multicolored.

If you know where they can be located, please call Det. William Pullias at 629-201-5640 or dispatch at 615-893-1311.

Source: Murfreesboro Police Department

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email