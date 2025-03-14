Seafood Is Back at Popeyes!

Just in time for Lent, we’re bringing back two seafood offerings, the Flounder Fish Sandwich and the Shrimp Tackle Box, both available now for a limited time at participating restaurants nationwide.

The Flounder Fish Sandwich features a fresh and flaky Alaska flounder filet marinated in authentic Louisiana herbs & spices, dusted in our crunchy southern coating and fried up golden brown. The filet is served a top a warm, buttery toasted brioche bun with barrel-cured pickles. Customers can choose to top with Classic Tartar sauce or Spicy Spread.

In addition to our delicious flounder fish sandwich, we’re introducing our Shrimp Tacklebox. The Shrimp Tacklebox features 8 crispy Butterfly Shrimp seasoned in a traditional blend of Louisiana herbs and spices, served up in Popeyes unique Southern breading, along with one regular side and our famous biscuit.

But that’s not all, to round out our offerings for Lent we wanted to make things a bit sweeter. Our Strawberry Cream Cheese Fried Pie is back and here to make your day a lil’ sweeter with the fried pie filled with strawberry filling and cream cheese.

Source: Popeyes

