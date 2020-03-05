The Southeastern Young Adult Book Festival (also known as SE-YA) is scheduled to take place in Murfreesboro March 12 – 14 on the MTSU campus.

Thursday, March 12 and Friday, March 13 are open to school groups only and Saturday, March 14 is free and open to the public.

The SE-YA Book Fest is designed to place teens and authors of young adult literature in a setting to interact about what they love most — YA lit! The primary goal of the Southeastern Young Adult Book Festival is to encourage and develop literacy in young adults by connecting them with authors, thereby advancing education in the community.

SE-YA organizers want to assure attendees that the festival events are still happening as planned despite the devastating tornadoes that struck Middle Tennessee earlier this week and the news that a Williamson County resident has tested positive for coronavirus.

“Have no fear, SE-YA is still on as planned! Murfreesboro was not affected by the TN tornadoes, and we will follow all CDC preventative recommendations to help keep attendees safe and prevent the spread of illness,” organizers said in a statement.

The festival is free and open to the public Saturday, March 14. Saturday is full of events from 9a to 2:45p. Get the schedule here. Saturday Writing Workshops are free but require registration. Info about Writing Workshops and registration is available here.

Parking on campus is free. Parking map is available here.

The best address to use to get you close to festival events & parking is:

1768 MTSU Blvd.

Murfreesboro, TN 37132

Learn more here.