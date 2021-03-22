Scott Hamilton Launches National Golf Tournament

Scott Hamilton, founder of the Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation (CARES), announced the CARES National Golf Classic, in partnership with GolfStatus, as an innovative way for golfers to play with their favorite foursome, at their preferred course, while also participating in a scramble with others around the nation through the GolfStatus App. With many golf courses experiencing all-time high rates of play, this creative benefit for CARES will raise critical funds for innovative cancer research.

Participating golfers will play a round of golf with their team at their favorite course anytime from April 15 – May 15, with each course automatically handicapped by the GolfStatus App. Once registered, each player can download the App and follow the leaderboard, while Team Captains will enter their team’s player information and score. Players are responsible for green fees at their course of play in this scramble-format tournament.

“I have friends all over the country that I love to play golf with. I can’t think of a better way to compete and share our love of golf than to play in a tournament together wherever we are. With the CARES National Golf Classic, we can play on our own courses, with our regular golf buddies, and the money we raise will fund cancer research,” said Scott.

Registration is available at $250-$1,000 per player for this charity tournament, with $4,000 team registration including marketing benefits. Winners and their prizes will be announced May 17, 2021.

CARES will utilize the proceeds from the CARES National Golf Classic to fund cancer research specifically focused on immunotherapy.

To register for the CARES National Golf Classic: http://bit.ly/ carescharitygolfclassic

About Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation (CARES)



The Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation is a not-for-profit 501c(3) dedicated to changing the future of cancer by funding advanced, innovative research that treats the cancer while sparing the patient. CARES, which stands for Cancer Alliance for Research, Education, and Survivorship, is creating a cancer network built upon strong partnerships with leading institutions, cancer support groups, and researchers to improve the quality of life and provide better outcomes for those living with cancer.

About Scott Hamilton



Scott Hamilton, a figure skating icon and cancer survivor, has long been leading the charge to fund innovative cancer research. Known for his signature jaw-dropping backflip, Hamilton and his Foundation are on a mission to Turn Cancer Upside Down™ by providing critical funds to expert researchers in immunotherapy. These treatments will not only save lives, but spare cancer patients the toxicity of traditional treatments, advancing survivorship and quality of life during and after treatment.

For more information on the Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation and its programs, visit www.scottcares.org