Score Megan Thee Stallion’s Limited-Edition Dunkin’ Cup

Starting at 10 a.m. today, guests nationwide can score a limited edition Megan Thee Stallion “Hot Girls Run on Dunkin’” reusable cup* with the purchase of a Dunkin’ Protein Refresher, while supplies last at participating Dunkin’ locations.

Designed with the Hotties in mind, the reusable cup features Dunkin’s signature colors with “Hot Girls Run on Dunkin’” boldly displayed on the front. It also includes a nod to the Stallion herself, with Megan’s signature, sealed with a neon heart, printed across the cup.

This release follows the launch of Dunkin’s new Protein Milk, available nationwide, which lets guests add 15 grams of protein** into any beverage that allows a milk or non-dairy base, including coffees, lattes, matcha and Refreshers, making it easy to customize any order with added protein.

From Megan’s Mango Protein Refresher to Strawberry Protein Refresher and more, each packs the protein needed to help fuel hot girl walks, workouts or just powering through the daily routine.

*Limited time offer. Exclusions and terms apply.

**15 grams of Protein Milk in a medium drink. Dunkin’ Refreshers are fruit flavored. Contains 0% – 1% fruit juice. Flavors are pre-sweetened and naturally & artificially flavored. Price & participation may vary. Limited time offer. Terms apply.

More Eat & Drink News

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email