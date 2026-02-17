Score $9 Tickets to See Megan Moroney at The Pinnacle

Sony Music Nashville/Columbia Records singer/songwriter Megan Moroney announces “9 Cities. 9 Days.” — a fan-focused celebration of her new album Cloud 9, with Moroney making exclusive appearances in nine cities across the country and performing a handful of songs at select stops. Kicking off in New York City on Cloud 9’s drop date (February 20), “9 Cities. 9 Days.” will wrap up on February 28 in Scottsdale, AZ. Moroney will be in Nashville on February 22nd at The Pinnacle.

“When I thought about the release of Cloud 9, I knew I wanted to spend it with my fans,” shares Moroney. “They’re the reason I get to do this, and I’m so excited to celebrate this album with them!”

Spanning all the way from New York City to Salt Lake City, “9 Cities. 9 Days.” will give fans the ultra-rare opportunity to meet Moroney in more intimate venues. The MULTI-PLATINUM sensation will travel by bus and join emo cowgirls and cowboys for a real-time celebration of Cloud 9’s arrival.

With the exception of her Scottsdale stop, all “9 Cities. 9 Days.” events will be ticketed at a cost of $9. Tickets will be available at the venue box office beginning at 9 a.m. local time on the morning of each event, with a limit of two tickets per person. A portion of the proceeds from ticket sales will go towards The Megan Moroney Foundation — a non-profit organization that aims to address bullying and raise awareness for mental health by promoting kindness.

Last Friday, Moroney treated fans with the release of Cloud 9’s title track, a gravity-defying love song that serves as the opening number to her phenomenally anticipated third studio LP — go here to listen to “Cloud 9” now. Featuring guest spots from global superstar Ed Sheeran and Country luminary Kacey Musgraves, Cloud 9 will also include her GOLD-certified Country radio No. 1 smash “6 Months Later,” Billboard Hot 100-charting Country radio hit “Beautiful Things,” and recently released “Wish I Didn’t” — a flirty but fierce anthem that premiered alongside its Mr. & Mrs. Smith-inspired video, co-starring Dylan Efron.

Known for a high-octane live show that inspires crowd members to scream along to every word, Moroney is also gearing up for THE CLOUD 9 TOUR — a 49-date international headline run taking off on May 29 in Columbus, OH, with stops at major arenas throughout North America, Europe, and the UK. For more info, visit www.meganmoroney.com/#tour.

