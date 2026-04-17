Scooter’s Coffee Offers Half Off Cold Brew on National Cold Brew Day 2026

Scooter’s Coffee is marking National Cold Brew Day with a half-off deal on its signature cold brew for one day only. On Monday, April 20, 2026, customers can Scoot On Around® to any Scooter’s Coffee location and save 50% on any cold brew when they order through the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app. More Eat & Drink News

What is the Scooter’s Coffee National Cold Brew Day deal?

Guests receive 50% off one cold brew of any size on Monday, April 20, 2026. The discount is valid only when redeemed through the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app and is limited to one offer per customer while supplies last.

How is Scooter’s Coffee cold brew made?

Scooter’s Coffee baristas begin preparations early, with each batch slow-steeped for 24 hours inside every store. The extended steeping time unlocks the rich flavors of the cold brew blend, producing a smooth, refreshing drink that works on its own or as the base for a crème cold brew.

What cold brew flavors are available at Scooter’s Coffee?

Guests can enjoy the classic cold brew or upgrade to one of the brand’s crème cold brew variations for a sweet and creamy twist:

Caramelicious® Crème Cold Brew

Vanilla Crème Cold Brew

Cinnamon Crème Cold Brew

How do customers redeem the Scooter’s Coffee cold brew offer?

The deal is available exclusively through the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app at participating locations nationwide on April 20, 2026. New mobile app users receive a free medium drink after their first purchase, and all app users earn Smiles rewards with every purchase that can be redeemed for nearly any item on the Scooter’s Coffee menu.

Where can customers find a Scooter’s Coffee location?

Customers can visit scooterscoffee.com to locate the nearest Scooter’s Coffee drive-thru and view the full menu.

Source: Scooter’s Coffee

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