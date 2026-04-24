Scooter’s Coffee Launches Summer Menu With Shakes

Scooter’s Coffee is kicking off summer 2026 with a wave of new menu items, including limited-time seasonal drinks, a brand-new Shakes lineup, and an expanded roster of permanent Red Bull Infusion flavors available at locations nationwide. More Eat & Drink News

What New Limited-Time Summer Drinks Is Scooter’s Coffee Offering?

Scooter’s Coffee is leaning into summer nostalgia with a themed lineup called Camp Scooter’s, featuring flavors designed to bring back classic seasonal memories:

S’mores Latte and S’mores Crème Cold Brew — both built around classic s’mores flavors with extra marshmallow

Banana Cream Matcha — a creamy matcha drink with oatmeal cookie and banana flavors inspired by banana-flavored candies

Grape Rush Red Bull Infusion — grape cold foam tops this drink for a layered grape candy flavor with a tropical twist

Triple Cheese Croissantie — a melty croissant sandwich filled with muenster, mild cheddar, and provolone

What Shakes Is Scooter’s Coffee Adding to the Menu?

Scooter’s Coffee is rolling out a permanent Shakes lineup for the first time, giving customers a non-espresso option for cooling down this summer:

Sticky Monkey Shake — a banana-forward riff on the signature Caramelicious® drink, minus the espresso

Caramel Cookie Shake — blends mini chocolate chip cookies with Caramelicious sauce

Strawberry Shortcake Shake — features strawberry and white mocha flavors, inspired by the new Strawberry Shortcake Latte

OREO® Shake — a fan-favorite combining white mocha sauce with OREO cookie pieces for a cookies and cream classic

What New Red Bull Infusion Flavors Is Scooter’s Coffee Adding?

Scooter’s Coffee is expanding its Red Bull Infusions lineup with six new flavor combinations and seven new standalone flavors. All Red Bull Infusions are built on Red Bull Yellow Edition (tropical):

Sunkissed Strawberry — strawberry and pineapple

Cherry Cove — tart cherry and coconut

Golden Coast — white peach and mango

Dragon Nectar — dragon fruit and mango

Electric Lime — blue raspberry and lime

Lavender Haze — lavender and strawberry

What New Permanent Flavors Is Scooter’s Coffee Adding?

To support the expanded Red Bull Infusions menu and broader customization options, Scooter’s Coffee is permanently adding seven new flavors: Banana, Dragon Fruit, Lavender, Lime, Mango, Pineapple, and White Peach. The full flavor lineup now includes more than 20 options, with six sugar-free choices available across Red Bull Infusions, Sparkling Sodas, and Flavored Lemonades.

How Can Customers Earn Rewards at Scooter’s Coffee This Summer?

Customers can earn Smiles points redeemable for rewards through the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app. First-time app users receive a free medium drink after their first in-app purchase.

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