Scooters Coffee Honors Veterans with a Free Medium Drink on Veterans Day

Nov. 7, 2024 –Scooter’s Coffee is offering a special thank-you to veterans and active-duty military members in honor of Veterans Day.

On Monday, Nov. 11 anyone with a valid Military ID is invited to stop by any of our 825+ locations nationwide to receive a free medium drink as a token of thanks and showing our appreciation for their service and sacrifice.

This special offer is good for any drink on the Scooter’s Coffee menu including our new CANDY LAND® themed holiday menu, our new Red Bull Infusions, or the limited time Iceberry Ignite Red Bull Infusion with Red Bull® Winter Edition.

Offer is good for one medium drink at any Scooter’s Coffee location with valid Military ID. Mobile order ahead is not available for this promotion. Limit one redemption per customer only on Monday, Nov. 11.

Veterans and active military members, Scoot On Around™ to enjoy a cup of premium Scooter’s Coffee on us this Veterans Day. It’s our way of saying thank you to those who have served our great nation. Find your nearest Scooter’s Coffee location by visiting ScootersCoffee.com.

Source: Scooter’s Coffee

