Scooter’s Coffee Launches New Health-Conscious Menu Options

Treat yourself without the guilt, reach your daily protein goals, indulge in stunning new blackberry flavors, and rediscover a sweet and salty favorite with the new winter menu at Scooter’s Coffee!

Finished your first workout of the new year or hit a new personal record? With a variety of options to boost your protein intake and go easy on the sugar, Scooter’s Coffee can help you reward your hard work without compromising on your goals. You earned it!

Upgrade your favorite drink with our new Protein Cold Foam! Scooter’s has taken its sweet, velvety vanilla cold foam and packed it with 13 grams of added protein. To really boost your protein intake, try the new limited-time Strawberry Protein Shake, featuring rich and creamy strawberry flavors blended with 22 grams of added protein. Pair either of these options with the Tomato and Feta Omelet Egg Bites for a powerful protein punch!

Scooter’s signature caramel flavor is also now available sugar free! The new Sugar Free Caramelicious®, available hot, iced, or blended, features all the buttery smooth, caramel goodness of the original made with a new sugar free sauce to keep the sugar intake low and the vibes high. Order it Super Skinny to reduce the calorie count further by substituting skim milk (hot or iced drinks) or low-fat dairy (blended drinks).

Also, Scooter’s sweet and salty winter classic returns! The Sea Salt Caramelicious® is back for a limited time and available hot, iced, or blended. For a new spin, try the Salted Caramel Crème Cold Brew. Available for a limited time, experience Scooter’s smooth slow-steeped cold brew balanced with salted caramel flavor and a splash of heavy cream. This sweet and salty delight comes topped with salted caramel flavored cold foam and a crunchy salted toffee topping. Any of their sea salt caramel drinks pair perfectly with the Sea Salt Caramelicious® Cake Bite featuring caramel-infused cake dipped in white chocolate icing, topped with salted toffee topping, and filled with a creamy caramel center.

Two visually stunning drinks featuring blackberry flavors are coming to Scooter’s Coffee for a limited time, and both drinks are available with full sugar or sugar free! The Iced Blackberry Velvet Macchiato is a showstopper, featuring layers of sweet blackberry flavors mixed with cold milk and ice, a layer of fresh espresso shots next, and then topped with a dreamy vanilla cold foam for three levels. Order it Super Skinny to substitute sugar free blackberry flavors and skim dairy.

Unleash your day with the new Blackberry Red Bull Infusion! This limited-time rush of sweet and bold blackberry flavors infused into Red Bull® Yellow Edition comes topped with creamy blackberry cold foam. When ordered sugar free, we’ll swap in Red Bull Sugarfree and a sugar free blackberry flavor.

With more than 840 locations across 31 states, your next workout reward, afternoon energy boost, or morning kickstart is right around the corner.

