School Resource Officers to Host Family Fun Day at General Bragg Trailhead

Looking for something fun for your kids this Friday? Join the Murfreesboro Police Department for a special community event designed to bring families and law enforcement together in a relaxed, friendly setting.

Come out and meet your School Resource Officers at General Bragg Trailhead! This free family event is perfect for kids of all ages to get to know the officers who work in their schools and build positive relationships with local law enforcement.

WHEN: Friday, July 25, 9 am – 2pm

WHERE: 1540 W. College St, Murfreesboro

There will be games, hotdogs, popsicles, and giveaways for the whole family!

