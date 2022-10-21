School Partnership Fair Postponed

The School Partnership Fair scheduled for October 22 at Siegel High School has been postponed. Current plans are to hold the fair second semester with a specific date forthcoming.

Murfreesboro City and Rutherford County Schools looks forward to building more partnerships with local organizations.

For those groups, agencies, or churches interested, please reach out to Tori Carr at [email protected] for planning purposes.

The fair was originally announced last month.

“School and community partnerships are vital for helping students succeed,” says Murfreesboro City School Director Dr. Trey Duke. “We are thrilled to come together with our faith-based and community partners to highlight our schools and their respective needs. This event is a shared vision and designed to bring recognition and support for the collaborative efforts and opportunities in our schools.”