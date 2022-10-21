Friday, October 21, 2022
No menu items!
x
HomeEventsSchool Partnership Fair Postponed
EventsFeaturedSchools

School Partnership Fair Postponed

Rutherford Source
By Rutherford Source
0
1
mcs and rcs

The School Partnership Fair scheduled for October 22 at Siegel High School has been postponed. Current plans are to hold the fair second semester with a specific date forthcoming.

Murfreesboro City and Rutherford County Schools looks forward to building more partnerships with local organizations.

For those groups, agencies, or churches interested, please reach out to Tori Carr at [email protected] for planning purposes.

The fair was originally announced last month.

“School and community partnerships are vital for helping students succeed,” says Murfreesboro City School Director Dr. Trey Duke. “We are thrilled to come together with our faith-based and community partners to highlight our schools and their respective needs. This event is a shared vision and designed to bring recognition and support for the collaborative efforts and opportunities in our schools.”

Previous articleLaVergne – Based T.I.E. Industrial Expands With Purchase of Robots.com RobotWorx Name
Rutherford Source
Rutherford Sourcehttps://rutherfordsource.com
Rutherford Source is your personal portal to all things Rutherford County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Close To Home Events

Close To Home News

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Opinion
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

Follow Us

© 2022 Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.