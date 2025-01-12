School Closures or Delays for January 13, 2025

Below are the school districts in our coverage area that will be closed or have a delayed start time on Monday, January 13th.

As announcements are made, we will update this article.

Last updated January 12, 2025, 6:13pm

Cannon County Schools – Closed

Cheatham County School District – 2 Hr Delay

School will start at 9:45 a.m. and buses will run two hours late. Extended daycares will open at 7 a.m.

Dickson County Schools – Closed

Extended care sites at Oakmont Elementary and Stuart Burns Elementary will open at 7 am. Other extended care sites will be closed.

Franklin Special District – 2 Hr Delay

The MAC program will open tomorrow at 7:00 AM at all regular locations, as well as Poplar Grove School, to provide care for students until school begins.

Twelve-month employees should arrive at the regular start time. All other staff will follow the delayed schedule.



Maury County Public Schools – Closed

BGC will be open at Wayne Street, 8th Street, MPES & MWES. Each school will determine athletics, please contact them directly.

Murfreesboro City Schools – 2 Hr Delay

Murfreesboro City Schools ESP will open at 6 a.m. at all sites. Bus times will adjust to the two hour delay.

No transportation will be provided for half-day Pre-k students.

Robertson County Schools – Closed

District offices and daycare facilities will operate on their regular schedules.

Rutherford County Schools – Closed

The central office will be open on time, but employees who live in rural areas can use discretion if their roads are impassable.

Williamson County Schools – 2 Hr Delay

That means, if the bus normally picks up your child at 7 a.m., it will pick up at 9 a.m. tomorrow.

There will be no Power Monday for middle and high school students, so the delay for middle and high students will be based on a regular start time. Please check your school’s website for the regular school start times.

The School Age Child Care program will open at 7 a.m.

Wilson County Schools – Closed

The ATC will be open and all 12-month employees should make plans to report. If travel is still difficult in your area, then please communicate with your supervisor.

Kids Club will be open, but operate on their inclement weather site plan.

More information about extracurricular activities will be sent out tomorrow during the AM hours.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email