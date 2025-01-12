School Closures or Delays for January 13, 2025

Below are the school districts in our coverage area that will be closed or have a delayed start time on Monday, January 13th.
As announcements are made, we will update this article.
Last updated January 12, 2025, 6:13pm
Cannon County Schools – Closed
Cheatham County School District – 2 Hr Delay
School will start at 9:45 a.m. and buses will run two hours late. Extended daycares will open at 7 a.m.
Dickson County Schools – Closed
Extended care sites at Oakmont Elementary and Stuart Burns Elementary will open at 7 am. Other extended care sites will be closed.
Franklin Special District – 2 Hr Delay
The MAC program will open tomorrow at 7:00 AM at all regular locations, as well as Poplar Grove School, to provide care for students until school begins.
Twelve-month employees should arrive at the regular start time. All other staff will follow the delayed schedule.
Maury County Public Schools – Closed
BGC will be open at Wayne Street, 8th Street, MPES & MWES. Each school will determine athletics, please contact them directly.
Murfreesboro City Schools – 2 Hr Delay
Murfreesboro City Schools ESP will open at 6 a.m. at all sites. Bus times will adjust to the two hour delay.
Robertson County Schools – Closed
District offices and daycare facilities will operate on their regular schedules.
Rutherford County Schools – Closed
The central office will be open on time, but employees who live in rural areas can use discretion if their roads are impassable.
Williamson County Schools – 2 Hr Delay
That means, if the bus normally picks up your child at 7 a.m., it will pick up at 9 a.m. tomorrow.
There will be no Power Monday for middle and high school students, so the delay for middle and high students will be based on a regular start time. Please check your school’s website for the regular school start times.
The School Age Child Care program will open at 7 a.m.
Wilson County Schools – Closed
The ATC will be open and all 12-month employees should make plans to report. If travel is still difficult in your area, then please communicate with your supervisor.
Kids Club will be open, but operate on their inclement weather site plan.
More information about extracurricular activities will be sent out tomorrow during the AM hours.
