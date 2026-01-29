School Closures for January 30, 2026

The inclement weather continues to cause some school districts to close.Here is a list of school district closures.Last updated January 29, 1:40pm. We will update this list as more school districts announce closures.

Cannon County Schools – closed through Friday, January 30

Cannon County Schools will be closed Thursday January 29th and Friday January 30th, due to hazardous road conditions

Cheatham County School District – closed through January 30

The Cheatham County School Districct will remain closed on Thursday, January 29 and Friday, January 30

The extended daycare program will be closed on Thursday. A decision regarding daycare for Friday will be communicated on Thursday.

There will be no extracurricular activities and no community use of school facilities on both Thursday and Friday.

Dickson County Schools – closed through Friday, January 30

Due to icy roads and many without electricity, the Dickson County School System will be closed through Friday, January 30th. Please stay safe.

Lebanon Special District – closed Friday, January 30

LSSD will be closed Friday, 1/30/2026. SACC will be Open at Castle Heights and Coles Ferry

Maury County Public Schools – closed through Friday, January 30

Road conditions continue to improve, however, there are still areas with downed trees, impassable ice-covered roads and lingering power outages.With that said, all Maury County Public Schools and the Central Office will be closed the remainder of the week. All extracurricular activities, athletics, school functions, and Boys and Girls Clubs that meet at any Maury County Public School are canceled through this weekend.

Metro Nashville Public Schools – closed through Friday, January 30



Closure update: All Metro Schools and district offices are closed through Friday, January 30 due to ongoing challenges caused by the winter storm. All before and after school care is cancelled unless your provider offers an inclement weather site. Please check with your provider for that information. All after-school activities, including sports practices, games, performances and meetings are also cancelled. Additional information on the School Options application deadline extension, the allotted inclement weather days, community resources and more is on: https://www.mnps.org/students-families/weather

The Metro Nashville Board of Education meeting originally scheduled for Tuesday, January 27 has been rescheduled for Tuesday, February 3 at 4:00 p.m.Robertson County Schools – closed through January 30Robertson County schools will remain closed through Friday, January 30

Rutherford County Schools – closed through Friday, January 30

Members of the RCS leadership team have visited all 52 school campuses to assess the condition of parking lots and sidewalks, and there are several areas that remain ice-covered, especially around entrances that students use. RCS does stock snow-melt salt, but we don’t have enough to cover the amount of issues that remain.The central office will be open Thursday and Friday, and there will be crews working to ensure facilities are ready to reopen for Monday.

Sumner County Schools – closed through January 30

Sumner County Schools will be closed through Friday, January 30, 2026.

Williamson County Schools – closed through January 30

Many secondary and subdivision roads remain covered in ice and tree limbs making travel hazardous – and in some cases – impossible for school buses. In addition, we are still clearing ice and downed trees from our school campuses and working to ensure heating units are running properly. For those reasons, there will be no school in Williamson County Schools on Friday, January 30, 2026. The School Age Child Care program will be open at all inclement weather sites – except for Fairview – on both Thursday, January 29 and Friday, January 30. The program has communicated specifics directly with families. Twelve-month employees should follow the snow day protocol. Those who can work remotely, may do so, with the approval of their supervisor. This will be our fifth snow day of the school year. We have ten built into the calendar.

Wilson County Schools – closed Friday, January 30th, 2026.

Kids Club will operate on their Snow/Inclement Weather Plan and 12-month employees should report, but only if travel would be considered safe throughout your commute. After a thorough morning evaluation of roadways throughout the county, several hazardous areas remain as they relate to normal school day travel for many of our buses and families. We’ve located some rural areas in the eastern and southeastern parts of the county that would not be satisfactory, but also many neighborhoods in the northern and northwest side of the county that would be considered very hazardous for school day travel.While we do expect some more melting to occur today, based on our observations, it just wouldn’t meet our standards on keeping safety the top priority for everyone as we look ahead to tomorrow. More updates will come this weekend.

