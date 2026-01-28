School Closures for January 29, 2026

The inclement weather continues to cause some school districts to close.

Here is a list of school district closures.

Last updated January 28, 12:45pm. We will update this list as more school districts announce closures.

Cannon County Schools – closed through Friday, January 30th

Cannon County Schools will be closed Thursday January 29th and Friday January 30th, due to hazardous road conditions.

Cheatham County School District – closed through January 30

The Cheatham County School Districct will remain closed on Thursday, January 29 and Friday, January 30

The extended daycare program will be closed on Thursday. A decision regarding daycare for Friday will be communicated on Thursday.

There will be no extracurricular activities and no community use of school facilities on both Thursday and Friday.

Dickson County Schools – closed through Friday, January 30

Due to icy roads and many without electricity, the Dickson County School System will be closed through Friday, January 30th. Please stay safe.

Franklin Special School District – closed through January 29

Due to continued winter weather impacts across our area, including downed trees, power failures, and ongoing hazardous travel conditions, all Franklin Special District schools and offices will remain closed through Thursday.

Snow MAC will be open on Wednesday and Thursday at the district site, located at Johnson Elementary School, 815 Glass Lane, from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Students attending Snow MAC should bring their own lunch.

Williamson County Emergency Management Agency has opened a warming shelter at Franklin High School for residents without a safe, warm place to stay. Cats and dogs are welcome but must be leashed or in crates.

Metro Nashville Public Schools – closed through January 29

All Metro Schools are closed through Thursday, January 29.

All before and after school care is cancelled unless your provider offers an inclement weather site. Please check with your provider for that information.

All after-school activities, including sports practices, games, performances and meetings also are also cancelled.

District offices are closed on Wednesday and working remotely on Thursday.

Robertson County Schools – closed through January 30

Robertson County schools will remain closed through Friday, January 30

Rutherford County Schools – closed through Thursday, January 29

Roads are much improved today but we still have some areas with downed trees and impassable hills covered with ice because of shade. There are also several without power, especially in the northern and western parts of the county.

So here is the plan for reopening schools.

Schools will remain closed through Thursday to allow time for the remaining roadways to be cleared, for power to be restored to as many residents as possible, and for us to ensure our school sidewalks and parking lots are prepared for students and employees to return. We intend to reopen schools on Friday but will let everyone know as soon as possible if that plan changes. We will also allow for driver discretion on Friday for any remaining areas that may have ice on roads.

The Central Office is closed on Wednesday but will reopen on Thursday. A reminder that custodians follow the same schedule as the central office.

Sumner County Schools – closed through January 30

Sumner County Schools will be closed through Friday, January 30, 2026.

Williamson County Schools – closed through January 29

With temperatures expected to remain well below freezing, numerous power outages throughout the county, and road conditions expected to remain hazardous, there will be no school in Williamson County Schools through Thursday, January 29, 2026.

The School Age Child Care program will also be closed.

Twelve-month employees should follow the snow day protocol. Those who can work remotely, may do so, with the approval of their supervisor.

In addition, please know that several of the school buildings experienced power outages during this ice event. So, our schools will need to be assessed for building safety to include food safety for our cafeterias before we can reopen.

Williamson County EMA has asked WCS to share that they are encouraging anyone who is still without power as we get closer to dark to stay with friends or family, or find a hotel until power can be restored. For those who need it, Williamson County does have two shelters open this evening at Fairview High and Franklin High schools. If you have questions about the shelters, call (629) 235-6480. Transportation assistance may be available for those unable to travel safely on their own.

Twelve-month employees should follow the snow day protocol, working remotely with the approval of their supervisor.

Wilson County Schools – closed Thursday, January 29

Wilson County Schools will be closed on Thursday, January 29, 2026.

Only 12-month employees report. However, if you feel that travel would be unsafe, then please communicate that with your supervisor.

Kids Club will operate its Snow/Inclement Weather schedule.

There are still several roads throughout the county that would not be considered safe for school day bus and vehicle travel. While we do expect more melting on roadways today, temps are forecasted to once again drop well below freezing tonight and cause more refreezing issues.

We are very hopeful for a much more impactful melting day tomorrow with temps expected to rise well above freezing but Friday remains very much in question for a return. While we hope to get back by then, we are going to need much more melting to occur throughout the day today and tomorrow.

