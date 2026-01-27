School Closures for January 28, 2026

The inclement weather continues to cause some school districts to close.

Here is a list of school district closures.

Last updated January 27, 1:10pm. We will update this list as more school districts announce closures.

Cannon County Schools – closed Wednesday, January 28th, 2026.

Cheatham County School District – closed Wednesday, January 28

With temperatures expected to remain below freezing, power outages throughout the county and road conditions expected to remain hazardous, the Cheatham County School District will remain closed on Wednesday, January 28.

Our extended daycare program will be closed. There will be no extra-curricular activities and no community use of school facilities.

We will continue to monitor the weather forecast and keep our families and staff members updated on any schedule changes beyond Wednesday.

Dickson County Schools – closed through Friday, January 30

Due to icy roads, and many without electricity, the Dickson County School System will be closed Wednesday, January 28th, Thursday, January 29th, and Friday, January 30th. Please stay safe.

Franklin Special School District – closed through January 29

Due to continued winter weather impacts across our area, including downed trees, power failures, and ongoing hazardous travel conditions, all Franklin Special District schools and offices will remain closed Tuesday through Thursday.

Snow MAC will be open on Wednesday and Thursday at the district site, located at Johnson Elementary School, 815 Glass Lane, from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Students attending Snow MAC should bring their own lunch.

Williamson County Emergency Management Agency has opened a warming shelter at Franklin High School for residents without a safe, warm place to stay. Cats and dogs are welcome but must be leashed or in crates.

Lebanon Special School District – closed January 28

LSSD CLOSED WEDNESDAY, 1/28/2026- SACC OPEN

Maury County Public Schools – closed January 28

All Maury County Public Schools and the Central Office will remain closed on Wednesday, January 28th. All extracurricular activities, athletics, and school functions are canceled. Boys and Girls Clubs will not meet at any Maury County Public School during the closure.

While roads are improving, there are still several areas in the county that not safe for traveling, especially for school buses. Some parts of the county are dealing with downed power lines and power outages.

We understand closing schools can be an inconvenience, and we don’t make these decisions lightly. However, the safety and wellbeing of our students and staff always come first.

We would like to thank our first responders, road crews, and utility workers who are working around the clock to get our county moving again while keeping us safe.

We continue to monitor conditions and will keep you updated for plans for the rest of the week. In the meantime, please keep warm and enjoy this time with your family.”

Metro Nashville Public Schools – closed January 28 & January 29

All Metro Schools are closed on Wednesday, January 28 and Thursday, January 29.

All before and after school care is cancelled unless your provider offers an inclement weather site. Please check with your provider for that information.

All after-school activities, including sports practices, games, performances and meetings also are cancelled.

District offices will also be closed on Wednesday and working remotely on Thursday.

Robertson County Schools – closed Wednesday, January 28

Robertson County schools will remain closed through Wednesday, January 28. We will make additional announcements as the week moves along. I hope you’re safe and warm.

Rutherford County Schools – closed Wednesday, January 28

While roads are improving, especially in our cities, there are still several areas in the county that are ice-covered and not safe for traveling, especially for school buses. We’re also expected to have some extreme temperatures over the next couple of days, with the wind chill expected to be in the negative double digits at times. We also have parts of our county dealing with downed power lines and power outages. Earlier today, for example, a transformer at one of our high schools blew, and repairs are underway.

We know closing schools can be an inconvenience for some parents, and we don’t make these decisions lightly. That’s one reason we are making these announcements as early as possible to give parents plenty of time to plan. We are hoping to have schools reopen later this week, and we will be providing daily updates.

We’d also like to thank our first responders, road crews, and utility workers who are working around the clock to get our county moving again and keep us safe. We’d also remind everyone that Gov. Lee has declared a state of emergency and is encouraging everyone to avoid unnecessary travel.

We will keep you updated, and in the meantime, please keep warm and enjoy this season with your family. But to reiterate, all Rutherford County schools will remain closed on Wednesday.

Williamson County Schools – closed through January 29

With temperatures expected to remain well below freezing, numerous power outages throughout the county, and road conditions expected to remain hazardous, there will be no school in Williamson County Schools on Wednesday, January 28 and Thursday, January 29, 2026.

The School Age Child Care program will also be closed.

Twelve-month employees should follow the snow day protocol. Those who can work remotely, may do so, with the approval of their supervisor.

In addition, please know that several of our school buildings experienced power outages during this ice event. So, our schools will need to be assessed for building safety to include food safety for our cafeterias before we can reopen.

Williamson County EMA has asked us to share that they are encouraging anyone who is still without power as we get closer to dark to stay with friends or family, or find a hotel until power can be restored. For those who need it, Williamson County does have two shelters open this evening at Fairview High and Franklin High schools. If you have questions about the shelters, call (629) 235-6480. Transportation assistance may be available for those unable to travel safely on their own.

Again, no school in Williamson County on Wednesday, January 28, and Thursday, January 29, 2026. The School Age Child Care program will also be closed.

Twelve month employees should follow the snow day protocol, working remotely with the approval of their supervisor.

This will be WCS’ third and fourth snow days of the school year. WCS has ten built into the calendar.

Wilson County Schools – closed Wednesday, January 28

Wilson County Schools will be CLOSED on Wednesday, January 28th, 2026.

This will be a full districtwide closure that includes Kid’s Club and the ATC.

While we enjoy some much needed above freezing temps today, several roads continue to be hazardous for school day travel throughout the county, with another night of refreezing on the way.

Temps will improve even more tomorrow afternoon for more impactful melting. With that being the case, district leadership has preferred to take a day-by-day approach beyond tomorrow to see how the rest of the week plays out for everyone. Rest assured, we will not have a full return to our schools until roads are considered satisfactory for bus and vehicle travel. Thorough roadway evaluations will be monitored closely throughout the rest of the week.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email