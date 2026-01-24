School Closures for January 26 & January 27, 2026

Snow is falling across portions of Middle TN today and will continue to spread east and north, reports the National Weather Service. The inclement weather has caused some school districts to announce closures for early next week.

Here is a list of school district closures.

Last updated January 24, 5:45pm. We will update this list as more school districts announce closures.

Cannon County Schools – closed January 26 & January 27

Cannon County Schools will be closed Monday, January 26th and Tuesday, January 27th due to weather and extreme cold conditions moving into the area.

Cheatham County School District – closed January 26 & January 27

Due to the winter storm, the Cheatham County School District will be closed on Monday, January 26 and Tuesday, January 27.

The extended daycare program will be closed. There will be no extra-curricular activities and no community use of school facilities.

Dickson County Schools – closed January 26 & January 27

Due to the inclement weather, Dickson County Schools will be closed on Monday, January 26th and Tuesday, January 27th. All childcare sites will also be closed.

Franklin Special School District – closed January 26 & January 27

Based on expected winter weather impacts throughout the region over the weekend and into early next week, all Franklin Special District schools, the Central Office, and MAC will be closed on Monday and Tuesday, January 26 and 27. This closure includes all employees as well. Forecasts indicate freezing temperatures, ice accumulation, and hazardous travel conditions that may continue even after precipitation ends, resulting in ongoing roadway concerns.

The safety of our students, staff, and families remains our top priority. We will continue to closely monitor weather conditions and will reach out again on Tuesday as conditions are known and decisions are made regarding the remainder of the week.

Lebanon Special School District – closed January 26 & January 27

LSSD Closed Monday, 1/26/2026 and Tuesday, 1/27/2026. SACC Closed both days as well.

Metro Nashville Public Schools – closed January 26 & January 27

Metro Schools families and community, schools will be closed Monday, January 26 and Tuesday, January 27.

All before and after school care is cancelled unless the provider offers an inclement weather site.

Families are encouraged to check with their provider for that information. All after-school activities, including sports practices, games, performances and meetings are also cancelled. District offices will also be closed on Monday and Tuesday.

https://www.mnps.org/students-families/weather More information on inclement weather plans can be found on our district weather page.

Robertson County Schools – closed January 26 & January 27

All Robertson County schools will be closed on Monday and Tuesday (1/26 & 1/27) of the upcoming week due to the weather.

Rutherford County Schools – closed January 26 & January 27

All Rutherford County schools will be closed Monday and Tuesday, Jan. 26-27, because of the snow, the expected ice, the extremely low temperatures and negative double-digit windchill that are forecast. The RCS Central Office will be closed at least on Monday. We will make a decision about the Central Office’s Tuesday schedule, on Monday. Custodians and maintenance will follow the same schedule as Central Office but should be on standby if needed, just like the other essential district workers.

Sumner County Schools – closed January 26 & January 27

Sumner County Schools will be closed due to the icy road conditions on Monday and Tuesday, January 26-27.

Williamson County Schools – closed January 26 & January 27

Williamson County remains under a Winter Storm Warning, and deteriorating travel conditions are expected through Sunday afternoon. Crews will not be able to begin clearing school parking lots and campuses until the sleet, freezing rain or snowfall ends. No one should be on a school campus until it has been cleared.

So, there will be no school in Williamson County Schools on Monday, January 26 or Tuesday, January 27, 2026.

The School Age Child Care program will also be closed on both days.

Twelve-month employees should follow the snow day protocol. Those who can work remotely, may do so, with the approval of their supervisor.

WCS has 10 snow days built into the school calendar, and this will use two of them.

Again, no school in Williamson County on Monday, January 26 or Tuesday, January 27, 2026. The School Age Child Care program will also be closed.

Wilson County Schools – closed January 26 & January 27

Due to concerns about current winter weather conditions and the forecast over the next 24-72 hours, Wilson County Schools will be CLOSED on Monday, January 26th and Tuesday, January 27th.

This will be a full districtwide closure, including Kid’s Club. The ATC will be closed as well.

Current icing conditions are expected to persist into the overnight for many areas of the county, especially north. While there may be a period of above freezing temperatures tomorrow, a very sharp transition to much colder weather will immediately follow tomorrow afternoon and into the overnight going into Monday. With forecasted temperatures on Monday and Tuesday expected to remain frigid, any additional melting will be a very slow process, especially for rural areas of the county.

To better serve you and your household planning, we wanted to go ahead and get this message out now so that you have more time to prepare for early next week.

You can expect another update on the status of Wednesday, January 28th on Tuesday afternoon (1/27/26).

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email