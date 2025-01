The Middle Tennessee area is expected to see snow on January 10th.

Below are the school closures for January 10, 2025. We expect more closures to be announced throughout the day.

Last updated January 9, 2025, 12:12pm

Cannon County Schools – Closed

Dickson County Schools – Closed

All extended-care locations will be closed



Lebanon Special Schools District – Closed

SACC and all activities Friday and Saturday closed as well

