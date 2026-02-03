School Closures for February 4, 2026

The recent winter storm continues to cause school closures across the middle Tennessee area. Here are the latest school closures.

Last updated February 2, 5:55pm



Cannon County Schools – opening 2 hours late

Cheatham County School – closed February 4

The Cheatham County School District will remain closed on Wednesday, February 4.

Many secondary roads and school campuses remain unsafe for travel, and temperatures have not risen enough to allow for proper thawing of the ice and snow. Our extended daycare program will operate from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday and daycare students will need to bring a lunch. Communication regarding athletic games and practices will be shared directly with athletic directors and coaches.

The safety of our students, families and staff guides every decision we make. Closing school on Wednesday ensures that no one is put at risk on roads that remain hazardous.

We are awaiting approval from the Tennessee Department of Education for a waiver on Wednesday due to the exhaustion of our stockpile days. We will treat Wednesday’s closure as an inclement weather day and not a virtual learning day.

We appreciate the patience and support you have shown us as we tackle these challenging conditions.



Dickson County Schools – closed February 4

Due to continued icy road conditions, the Dickson County School System will close schools for Tuesday, February 3rd, and Wednesday, February 4th.

Our Maintenance Department is working on parking lots and sidewalks in an efforts to open our daycare snow sites.

Our daycare director will send a message later today regarding the potential reopening of these sites.

Robertson County Schools – closed February 4

Message from Director of Schools Dr. Danny Weeks:

“Good afternoon. Unfortunately, we have not seen the improvement in road conditions that we anticipated. There are several roads throughout the county that remain hazardous.

Robertson County Schools will be closed on Wednesday, February 4, 2026.”



Sumner County Schools – closed February 4

Sumner County Schools will be closed Wednesday, February 4, 2026 due to icy road conditions remaining in the northern part of the county.

Schools will be open and operating on their regular schedules on Thursday, February 5, 2026.

Central Office and Support Services will report as scheduled.

