School Closures for February 3, 2026

The recent winter storm continues to cause school closures across the middle Tennessee area. Here are the latest school closures.

Last updated February 2, 2:14pm

Cannon County Schools

Cannon County Schools will be closed on Tuesday, February 3rd, 2026.

Cheatham County Schools

Cheatham County School District will be closed on Tuesday, February 3.

This closure will be a regular inclement weather day and no virtual learning will take place.

Our extended daycare program will operate from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday and daycare students will need to bring a lunch.

Communication regarding athletic games and practices will be shared directly with athletic directors and coaches.

Although Monday brought the first significant stretch of above-freezing temperatures in several days, many secondary roads in our county remain impassable and create safety concerns for our buses, student drivers, staff, and families.

Our maintenance team has been working diligently to prepare our buildings and campuses for a safe return, addressing common issues that emerge when extreme winter weather occurs.

Our transportation staff has been actively assessing road conditions to help ensure safe travel for all when we do reopen.

We will keep our families updated and announce any additional closures as soon as possible so they can plan accordingly.

Due to our closure on Tuesday, February 3, we need to make a calendar change. Our election day closure on Tuesday, May 5 will now be used as a virtual learning day. Our schools will communicate further information about this closer to that date. Dickson County Schools Due to continued icy road conditions, the Dickson County School System will close schools for Tuesday, February 3rd, and Wednesday, February 4th. Our Maintenance Department is working on parking lots and sidewalks in an efforts to open our daycare snow sites. Our daycare director will send a message later today regarding the potential reopening of these sites.

Robertson County Schools

Due to several roads throughout the county still being impassable, Robertson County Schools will be closed on Tuesday, February 3, 2026. We will continue to monitor conditions as we move through the week

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email