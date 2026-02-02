School Closures for February 3, 2026

The recent winter storm continues to cause school closures across the middle Tennessee area. Here are the latest school closures.
Last updated February 2, 2:14pm
Cannon County Schools
Cannon County Schools will be closed on Tuesday, February 3rd, 2026.
Cheatham County Schools
Cheatham County School District will be closed on Tuesday, February 3.
Our extended daycare program will operate from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday and daycare students will need to bring a lunch.
Communication regarding athletic games and practices will be shared directly with athletic directors and coaches.
Although Monday brought the first significant stretch of above-freezing temperatures in several days, many secondary roads in our county remain impassable and create safety concerns for our buses, student drivers, staff, and families.
Our maintenance team has been working diligently to prepare our buildings and campuses for a safe return, addressing common issues that emerge when extreme winter weather occurs.
Our transportation staff has been actively assessing road conditions to help ensure safe travel for all when we do reopen.
We will keep our families updated and announce any additional closures as soon as possible so they can plan accordingly.
Due to continued icy road conditions, the Dickson County School System will close schools for Tuesday, February 3rd, and Wednesday, February 4th.
Our Maintenance Department is working on parking lots and sidewalks in an efforts to open our daycare snow sites.
Robertson County Schools
