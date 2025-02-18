School Closures for February 19, 2025

The National Weather Service predicts snow on Wednesday, February 19, for middle Tennessee. School districts are beginning to announce school closures; here’s the latest.

Latest update: February 18, 1:12pm

We will update as more school districts announce closures.

Cheatham County Schools – Closed

Extended daycare will be closed, and there will be no extra-curricular activities. Communication regarding any athletic games and practices and use of school facilities for Wednesday will be shared with athletic directors and principals.

Schools are sending instructional information and materials home with students today to ensure continued learning during this closure.

For Tuesday, February 18, the Cheatham Achievers after-school program at the three middle schools will close at 5:45 p.m. Cheatham Middle School bus riders in this program will be transported home beginning at 4:30 p.m.

There will be no community use of school facilities after 6 p.m. on Tuesday, February 18 due to the impending weather. Dickson County Schools – Closed

All after school activities and daycare facilities will also be closed.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email