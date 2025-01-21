School Closures and Delays for January 22, 2025

Last updated: January 21, 2025 5:46pm

Cannon County Schools – Closed

Cannon County Schools initially announced the district would have a two-hour delay on January 22nd but then later decided on a full closure.

Cheatham County School District – Closed

Due to the extremely low temperatures, the Cheatham County School District will be closed on Wednesday, January 22.

The extended daycare program will operate from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and daycare students should bring available homework packets and a lunch. Communication regarding athletic games and practices and use of school facilities has been shared with athletic directors and principals.

All students are encouraged to engage in learning activities during this closure.

Dickson County Schools – Closed

Due to continued extreme temperatures, the Dickson County School System will be closed tomorrow, Wednesday, January 22nd.

Oakmont Elementary and Stuart Burns Elementary snow cares will be open 6:00 am through 6:00 pm.

Lebanon Special School District

Lebanon Special School District will operate on a two-hour delay tomorrow, January 22nd, due to the cold weather advisory and extremely low temperatures forecasted for arrival Wednesday morning.

Maury County Public Schools – Closed

Maury County Public Schools will be closed on January 22. Twelve-month employees should report on time. Boys & Girls Clubs will be open at Wayne Street and 8th Street locations only. After-school events, activities, and athletics will be at the principal’s discretion. Murfreesboro City Schools – 2 Hr Delay

Due to the extreme cold and single-digit temperatures during morning pickup, Murfreesboro City Schools will operate on a two-hour delay on Wednesday, January 22. Temperatures are forecast to increase quickly as the sun comes up, and this delay will allow temperatures to rise for students and staff. Morning bus pick up times and school start times will shift by two hours. ESP will follow their inclement weather policy and open from 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. tomorrow. Breakfast will only be served to students attending ESP. No transportation will be provided for half-day integrated Pre-k students. Robertson County Schools – 2 Hour Delay

Robertson County Schools will open 2 HOURS LATE on Wednesday, January 22, 2025.

District Offices will open at regular time. Rutherford County Schools – Closed While the district doesn’t normally close school solely for cold temperatures, the temperature is expected to be close to zero for the first part of Wednesday morning. Many of the RCS schools rely on portable classrooms and it is difficult to maintain optimal heat in these buildings when the outside temperatures are in the low single digits. Bus stops are also a concern. Therefore, Rutherford County Schools will be closed on Wednesday, January 22, 2025. The district’s central office will open at the normal time and school-based custodians will report to work at their regularly scheduled time. Wilson County Schools – 2 Hr Delay Wilson County Schools will be OPEN on Wednesday, January 22nd, 2025 – but operate on a 2-HOUR DELAY. All schools will dismiss at their normal times. This is due to the very cold temperatures expected through the overnight and early tomorrow morning.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email