School Bus Involved in Crash in Murfreesboro; No Injuries Reported

The Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department is responding to a vehicle accident involving a school bus at the intersection of Calumet Trace and South Church Street. Officials have confirmed that no injuries have been reported.

Students on board are being safely released to their parents or guardians at the scene.

Traffic in the area is significantly affected, and authorities are urging drivers to use alternate routes to avoid delays along South Church Street while emergency crews remain on site.

