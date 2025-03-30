Schneider Electric Named Official Energy Management Partner of New Nissan Stadium

Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation announced it will be the Official Energy Management Partner of the new Nissan Stadium, future home of the Tennessee Titans. As part of the company’s commitment to long-term impact in the Nashville community, Schneider Electric’s five-year engagement will begin with the stadium’s opening in Spring 2027. Schneider Electric will also implement its own advanced energy management technologies to optimize the stadium’s operations and sustainability efforts, with several technologies manufactured in Tennessee.

“Sustainability will be an important piece of the new Nissan Stadium, and Schneider Electric will play a critical role in bringing that vision to life,” said Aamir Paul, President of North America Operations, Schneider Electric. “By integrating our latest energy management solutions to help drive digitalization and electrification, we are proud to continue our leadership in the Nashville area and be a community leader through projects like these. On behalf of our 2,200+ employees throughout Tennessee, we are thrilled to ensure this stadium delivers a world-class experience for fans while setting a new standard for environmental responsibility in sports and entertainment.”

The new Nissan Stadium is an approximately 2,1-million-square-foot facility that is projected to bring over $33.7 billion in economic impact to the Nashville economy over the next 30 years. Schneider Electric’s solutions will be deployed throughout the new Nissan Stadium, including clean uninterruptible backup power and IT physical infrastructure, electrical power distribution and control systems, and an integrated Building Management Systems. These advanced systems will help enhance energy efficiency, reduce emissions, and provide increased operational control over the stadium’s infrastructure, anticipating a 20% reduction in energy consumption and a 30% reduction in downtime.

“With millions of fans expected to visit annually, ensuring optimal energy performance is a key priority in the new Nissan Stadium,” said Dan Werly, Chief Operating Officer of the Tennessee Titans. “Designed to host Titans and Tennessee State University games, as well as world-class sporting, entertainment and civic events, the stadium will also serve as a vital community hub. Schneider Electric’s expertise in energy management and their strong leadership in Nashville will be instrumental in making the New Nissan Stadium operate efficiently and effectively when we open in 2027.”

Schneider Electric has had a presence in the U.S. for over 135 years, and North America is the company’s largest region, representing 36% of Group revenues in 2024. The company employs more than 21,000 workers in the country, operates over 20 smart factories and distribution centers, and partners with approximately 40% of Fortune 500 companies. Its products and solutions can be found in four of 10 U.S. homes; 40% of the world’s hospitals; and 40,000 water and wastewater installations in 150 countries.

Reflecting its nationwide leadership, Schneider Electric also proudly employs over 2,200 people in Tennessee. In addition to investing more than $85 million since 2024, the company maintains a global research and development center that showcases innovative solutions for power management, electrical distribution, and infrastructure; and it operates key manufacturing and distribution facilities in Franklin, Smyrna, and Mt. Juliet. These local investments bolster Schneider Electric’s ability to deliver advanced energy management technologies nationwide while strengthening American job growth and supply chains.

Recently recognized as the world’s most sustainable company by TIME Magazine and Corporate Knights. Schneider Electric was also recently ranked as one of Glassdoor’s Best Places to Work 2025, and the company is proud to be recognized as a 2025 Gold Military Friendly® employer. Schneider Electric welcomed local and state government officials, alongside business leaders, to the stadium for a special ceremony commemorating this milestone and highlighting the company’s continued leadership in Nashville and the broader region.

The new Nissan Stadium, currently under construction adjacent to the existing Nissan Stadium, is scheduled for completion in February 2027.

