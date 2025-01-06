Schlotzsky’s in Murfreesboro Hosting Grand Opening

Schlotzsky’s in Murfreesboro recently opened and now they are hosting a Grand Opening on Thursday, January 16th. Schlotzsky’s is located at 4433 Veterans Parkway.

You can get $2.99 small The Originals all day long**! Limit 10 per check.

Plus, the first 100 guests will get a free in-app Buy One Entrée, Get One On Us for 52 weeks in-app offer when you purchase a 4-pack of Cinnabon!* It’s only available to the first 100 guests so get there early.



**Valid on small The Original Sandwich on 1/16/24 the Murfreesboro Schlotzsky’s only. Valid in-store only. Not valid with any other offer, reward or 3rd party delivery. Limit 10/ check. Add-ons, extras, taxes & fees excluded; see checkout for details. Void where prohibited.

*BOGO VIP Card is only valid at 905 W Main St. Artesia, NM 88210. Must be purchased on 1/16/2025 in-store only. Online orders will not be accepted. Must redeem within 30 days of purchase through the Schlotzsky’s app. Good once every seven days for 52 consecutive weeks. Participants must be 16 years of age or older. See store for additional terms and conditions. While supplies last.

