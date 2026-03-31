Scammers Pose as Murfreesboro Police Chief, DMV Officials in New Phone Scam

Murfreesboro police fraud detectives are warning residents about a phone scam involving callers posing as the city’s police chief, along with a second scam that uses text messages from suspects pretending to be DMV officials.

In one case, scammers spoofed the police department’s main phone number and claimed to be Chief Michael Bowen. The caller told a Murfreesboro woman that her father had allegedly ordered chemicals that was to be delivered to their home. The caller then pressed her for personal information, including her home address and how long she had lived there. When she said she would call the department directly to verify the claim, the caller said that would make his life easier. The woman hung up and later notified police.

Detectives say scammers are also sending text messages that claim a driver has been reported to a Tennessee violation database. The text warns the recipient that they could face prosecution, 30-day license suspension and driving privileges, as well as damage to their credit score unless they make an immediate payment. The message includes a fraudulent payment link disguised as a “DMV” site.

“No legitimate law enforcement agency will ever call and demand money to resolve a traffic violation, warrant or any other issue,” Public Safety Information Director Larry Flowers said. “Scammers are getting more sophisticated, and they rely on fear to trick people into handing over personal information or cash.”

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Police urge anyone who receives a suspicious call or text to hang up and report it to local law enforcement.

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