Save the Date for Fall Events at Cheekwood

The fall season shines at Cheekwood Estate & Gardens with an explosion of pumpkins and chrysanthemums and special events for the whole family. The return of Cheekwood Harvest brings a chance to stroll through the stunning display of fall colors, capture the perfect harvest photo, tap your toes to music in the beer garden and pick out a pumpkin to take home and carve.

Cheekwood Harvest runs from September 14 until October 27, 2024. The centerpiece of the seasonal festival is the Pumpkin Village on Arboretum Lawn. More than 75,000 pumpkins in various colors including orange, light pink, green and white will decorate the landscape, while more than 4,000 chrysanthemums will add an extra pop of fall color. Guests can snap a photo in front of three houses made of pumpkins featuring thatch and cedar roofs adorned with chartreuse Ipomoea vines. A wide variety of pumpkins will be available for purchase.

For the second year in a row, a P’mumkin Topiary will provide another striking photo

backdrop. The eight-foot-wide and nine-foot-tall pumpkin-shaped structure is made of

more than 500 vibrant orange zest mums.

Another familiar favorite, the Community Scarecrow Trail, returns and guests can visit

the Turner Seasons Garden to see how local artists, organizations and schools turn

ordinary frames into incredible works of art. This year’s theme is all about the colors of

the rainbow. See imaginative scarecrow creations that “Personify a Color.”

Tickets for Cheekwood Harvest are on sale now at https://cheekwood.org/calendar-

events/cheekwood-harvest/

Cheekwood Harvest is presented by Tractor Supply.

Fall Music Lineup

Thursday Night Out

Continues Through October 24 | 5:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.

An adventure through food, drink and song awaits at this weekly concert on the

Arboretum Lawn every Thursday evening. Sample seasonal beers, signature cocktails

and irresistible bites from the city’s favorite food trucks and Café 29 amid Cheekwood’s

beautiful gardens. A diverse music lineup provides the soundtrack and delivers an extra

dose of magic to a memorable night.

September 5 | Wild Bill and the Bruisers

September 12 | Hannah Juanita & The Hardliners

September 19 | Shaun Murphy

September 26 | Cristina Vane

October 3 | Take the Highway

October 10 | The Cowpokes

October 17 | End of the Line: A Tribute to the Allman Brothers Band

October 24 | Les Sabler with the Smoking Section Horns

Weekend Musical Performances in the Beer Garden

Gather with friends to celebrate the arrival of fall at the Cheekwood Beer Garden – the

only beer garden in an actual garden in Nashville! Every weekend during Cheekwood

Harvest from noon to 2 p.m., enjoy local beers, specialty cocktails, wine and champagne,

and live music. Guests can grab a picnic table or bring a blanket and kick back and

enjoy a perfect fall day amongst the pumpkins and mums.

Saturday Sounds in the Beer Garden

September 14 | Tim Gartland

September 21 | Lindsey Miller

September 28 | Austin John Organ Trio

October 5 | Pontoon Serenaders

October 12 | Charles Treadway Organ Trio

October 19 | Denny Jiosa

October 26 | Time Is Tight

Sunday Jazz in the Beer Garden

September 15 | Giovanni Rodriguez

September 22 | Les Sabler

September 29 | Pat Bergeson Trio

October 6 | Tudo Bem

October 13 | Andy Reiss Quartet

October 20 | Chester Thompson

October 27 | The Sofia Goodman Group

Lipman is the spirits sponsor for Thursday Night Out and Weekend Musical Performances

in the Beer Garden.

Harvest Plant Sale

September 21 & 22 | 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. or until plants are sold out

Start the fall season with fresh bursts of color at the debut Harvest Plant Sale on the

Arboretum Lawn. From mums to perennials, ornamental grasses and cabbage, violas,

pansies, trailing ivy, mini pumpkins, charming gourds and more, browse a curated

selection of fall plants. Planting demonstrations will be provided at 10 a.m. on both days.

Wagons will be available to transport plants and pumpkins for guests. Tickets can be

reserved at https://cheekwood.org/calendar-events/harvest-plant-sale/

Harvest Afternoon Tea

September 17 – October 24 | Tuesdays & Thursdays | 3 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Cheekwood’s popular Afternoon Tea returns to Café 29 with an updated menu of

seasonal teas including cranberry blood orange, savory bite-sized sandwiches like

cranberry-pecan chicken salad, and freshly baked sweets such as pumpkin pound cake

to reflect the flavors of autumn. Tableside service is offered for parties of 2 or 4 guests.

Members: $50 per attendee, Not-Yet Members: $50 per attendee + general admission

Email [email protected] or call 615-627-5141 for reservations.

Fall Break at Cheekwood: Friday Hoedown

October 11 | 5:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.

A new evening event at Cheekwood Harvest this year will come alive as the sun sets. The

Friday Hoedown will be a lively soirée of fall fun with square dancing, seasonal food and

libations, and a chance to explore the gardens, Pumpkin Village, Scarecrow Trail and

P’mumkin Topiary.

10th Annual Japanese Moon Viewing

September 15 | 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Otsukimi, the 10th Annual Japanese Moon Viewing festival at Cheekwood, is an

afternoon and moonlit evening featuring tea ceremony demonstrations, traditional

Japanese music and dance, and other hands-on activities as the Harvest moon shines

from above. The celebration of Japanese art, gardens and culture is in partnership with

the Consulate General of Japan and Japan American Society of Tennessee. To reserve

tickets, visit https://cheekwood.org/calendar-events/japanese-moon-viewing/

Japanese Moon Viewing is sponsored by Nissan and supported by Mitsui.

Halloween Pooch Party

October 26 & 27 | 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Bring your pup out for costume contests and a tail-wagging good time. With two

costume contests each day, including a special category honoring this year’s theme,

“Personify a Color” there are plenty of chances to win. Whether your costumed canine is

paws-itively frightening or ear-scratchingly adorable, we love to see them all. Snap a

photo of your four-legged friend at the Pumpkin Village, browse the dog-friendly

vendors and delight your furry friends with special treats.

The Halloween Pooch Party is presented by ReadiVet.

25th Annual El Día de los Muertos

November 2 & 3 | 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

El Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, returns with the sights, sounds, smells, and

tastes of this important Latin American holiday when families celebrate the souls of

deceased relatives. During this special 25th annual event, guests can visit community

altars, view large-scale murals created by area middle and high school students, sample

fare from local restaurants and bakers, shop for traditional goods, enjoy bilingual song

and storytime and hands-on activities for kids, and experience a variety of dance and

music performances. The popular weekend sells out quickly, so visitors are encouraged to

reserve tickets early. Tickets go on sale September 24. El Día de los Muertos is sponsored by Nissan and supported by Asurion.

Cheekwood Harvest Workshops and Gardening Classes

There are more adult education offerings at Cheekwood this fall than ever before.

Beginning in September, an array of classes and workshops will provide information and

spark your creativity. Find exciting ways to dig deeper into your hobby, discover new

techniques and meet fellow gardeners as you learn ways to make your garden thrive.

Fall class topics range from gardening with fall annuals, to attracting native pollinators,

to your garden and harvesting and preserving your herbs. Cheekwood is excited to

welcome three of Nashville’s acclaimed landscape architects for a lecture series all

about how to design your dream garden. For the full schedule and more information on

the workshops and classes visit https://cheekwood.org/learn/adult-education-

programs/. Pre-registration is required and will open for Cheekwood members on

August 13 and not-yet members on August 20.

Anne Daigh: Storytelling with Landscape Architecture | October 3 | 6 p.m.

Join Anne Daigh as she discusses how landscape design can help us tell stories about

ourselves, our history, and our connection to nature. Daigh is the founder and

“Storyteller-in-Chief” of Daigh Rich Landscape Architects. Originally from Georgia, Anne

has established herself as one of the premier landscape architects in Nashville. Her work

has been showcased at Cheekwood, the Nashville Antiques & Garden Show, and many

commercial and private properties throughout Nashville.

Todd Breyer: Incorporating Edible Plants in Your Landscape Design | October 10 | 6 p.m.

Great gardens appeal to all our senses. In this class, Todd Breyer will explore how edible

plants bring a sense of beauty to your garden and your dinner table. Known throughout

Nashville for his public and private initiatives in landscape architecture and design,

Breyer has done a bit of everything. He previously chaired the Nashville Antiques &

Garden Show, worked as the District Commissioner for the Metro Beautification and

Environment Commission, and spearheaded the Nashville Public Library Seed Exchange

program. Breyer also won the Nextdoor “Good Neighbor” award for his work on Richland

Park.

Gavin Duke: Modern vs. Traditional Landscape Design Strategies | October 17 | 6 p.m.

Sometimes a great garden design means combining anticipated features in unexpected

ways. In this class, Gavin Duke will show you how to use a place’s context, history, and

natural structure to enhance your landscape’s design. For over 30 years, Duke has been

designing some of the most iconic outdoor spaces in Nashville. Gavin understands how

to design show-stopping environments that are as practical as they are exciting to visit.

Tres Fromme Masterclass Ecstatic Beauty: The Enchantment of Country Place Era

Estates | September 19 | 6 p.m.

Country Place Era estates were unique domains dedicated to immersing owners and

guests in numerous aspects of beauty. The combination of gardens, architecture, and

art engaged people’s senses and imaginations, transforming daily routines into rich

celebrations of life. Today, a number of estates continue to do so through creatively

evolving their legacy decades after their founding.

Tres Fromme will share his personal thoughts on various estates with which he has

worked or visited over his career. The presentation will suggest how you might find

inspiration for your own garden.

Member and not-yet-member pricing varies by program and day. Visit cheekwood.org to

find the pricing for a specific date and time.

