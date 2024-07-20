Save the Date: Christmas with the King

Nashville Elvis Festival proudly presents the 7th annual CHRISTMAS WITH THE KING: A HOLIDAY TRIBUTE TO ELVIS — A special 2-hour show starring Graceland’s 2023 Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist World Champion COTE DEONATH.

A Franklin tradition, this high-octane holiday event features costume changes, a visit by Santa Claus and some of the King’s biggest hits and Christmas classics. The Infinit-E Tribute Band will back all shows — the premiere Elvis tribute backing band and the official house band of Nashville Elvis Festival.

The event will take place on December 7th and 8th at the Franklin Theatre, and it will have two daily shows.

Find tickets here.

