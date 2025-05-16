Savannah Bananas Make Surprise Grand Ole Opry Appearance

The world-famous Savannah Bananas and Party Animals were in Nashville last weekend for a sold-out game at NISSAN Stadium. Prior to their Saturday night event, they surprised the crowd at the Grand Ole Opry Friday night.

Several Savannah Bananas and Party Animals players barreled through the front doors of the Opry House and ran down the aisles greeting fans as they made their way to country music’s biggest stage to make their Opry debut performing with LOCASH on their hit “I Love This Life.”

