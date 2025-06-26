Saturdays Just Got Better: Nashville’s Go-To Brunch at Maple Street

Brunch in Nashville just got a whole lot bolder. At Maple Street Biscuit Company, weekend mornings are for gathering around the table and sharing unforgettable meals made from real ingredients. Their Nashville area locations offer an exclusive weekend brunch menu packed with flavor, creativity, and comfort, perfect for starting your Saturday on a delicious note.

Whether you’re craving something hearty, sweet, or a drink to toast the weekend, Maple Street has just the thing to make your brunch plans even better.

What to Expect on the Weekend Brunch Menu

Signature Biscuit Sandwiches: From the Five & Dime to the Squawking Goat, bold flavors shine in every bite.

Bowls, Tacos & Waffles: Choose from hearty bowls, brunch tacos, or sweet and savory waffles made fresh to order.

Only in Nashville: This exclusive brunch menu is available weekends only at Maple Street’s Nashville location.

Southern Staples: Biscuit Sandwiches You Can’t Miss

It all starts with a biscuit. Maple Street’s biscuit sandwiches are the heart of their menu—scratch-made, bold, and layered with unforgettable flavor. Here are four favorites that locals love:

Five & Dime: Hand-breaded chicken, crispy bacon, cheddar cheese, a perfectly cooked egg, and your choice of spicy sausage or mushroom gravy, all stacked on a fluffy biscuit.

Squawking Goat: A crispy chicken breast with a toasted goat cheese medallion, topped with sweet and spicy pepper jelly. This standout was even featured on Food Network’s Guilty Pleasures .

The Farmer: A savory combo of hand-breaded chicken, crispy bacon, and house-made apple butter on a buttery biscuit.

Sticky Maple: Sweet meets savory with crispy chicken and bacon drizzled in real maple syrup.

These biscuit creations are more than breakfast—they’re comfort food with serious character.

Bold Bowls to Start Your Day Right

For brunch-goers who want a satisfying and flavor-packed start to the day, Maple Street’s signature bowls deliver.

Hash Bowl: Crispy potatoes, two eggs, cremini mushrooms, peppers, onions, your choice of cheddar or goat cheese, and everything bagel seasoning.

Power Bowl: Packed with protein and flavor, this bowl includes eggs, tomatoes, avocado mash, mushrooms, peppers, onions, bacon, goat cheese, and a drizzle of maple-balsamic glaze.

Grits Bowl: A Southern favorite featuring creamy grits, bacon, egg, cheddar, green onions, and hot sauce.

Each bowl is made fresh and designed to be both nourishing and indulgent—just what a good brunch should be.

Tacos with a Southern Twist

Who says you can’t have tacos for brunch? At Maple Street’s Nashville area locations, brunch tacos are a weekend staple.

Steak Tacos: Tender steak, eggs, cheddar, peppers, onions, and creamy jalapeño sauce wrapped in warm tortillas.

Classic Tacos: Choose between sausage or bacon, with eggs, cheddar cheese, crispy potatoes, sour cream, and salsa for a bold take on morning comfort.

They’re the perfect handheld bites when you want big flavor in a fun format.

Waffle Wonders: Sweet or Savory? You Decide.

Maple Street knows how to waffle—literally. Whether you’re leaning sweet or savory, their weekend waffle options deliver in a big way.

Chix & Waffles: A brunch classic with a twist. Chicken tenders served with house-made waffles and rich maple butter.

Sweet Grace: Chocolate chip waffles topped with strawberries, whipped cream, and powdered sugar. It’s every bit as dreamy as it sounds.

Whether you’re brunching with friends or treating yourself to something special, these plates are made to impress.

Make Maple Street Part of Your Weekend Tradition

If you haven’t experienced Maple Street’s exclusive Nashville brunch menu, now’s the perfect time to stop in. From signature biscuit sandwiches and bold bowls to tasty tacos to sweet waffles, this weekend lineup is only available at local Nashville locations on Saturdays and Sundays.

Pull up a chair, order your favorites, and turn your weekend into something worth savoring. Because at Maple Street Biscuit Company, brunch is about more than just food—it’s about sharing moments and creating memories.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email