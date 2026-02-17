Tuesday, February 17, 2026
Sarah McLachan will Kick Off Tour at FirstBank Amphitheater

Sarah McLachan will Kick Off Tour at FirstBank Amphitheater

By
Donna Vissman
-
0
25
photo from FirstBank Amphitheater

GRAMMY® Award winner and global icon Sarah McLachlan announced the 2026 extension of her Better Broken Tour, produced by Live Nation, in support of her critically acclaimed tenth studio album of the same name, released September 19, 2025 via Concord Records.

The summer run will kick off in Franklin, TN at FirstBank Amphitheater on July 1st.  Special guest Allison Russell on all upcoming dates.

The newly announced dates follow McLachlan’s sold-out fall run, which spanned nine major cities across the U.S., including Washington, DC, Philadelphia, New York City, Boston, Chicago, Minneapolis, Seattle, San Francisco, and Los Angeles.

TICKETS: Tickets will first be available via Citi and Verizon presales beginning Tuesday, February 17 at 10 a.m. local time (details below), followed by an artist presale starting at 12 p.m. The general on sale will begin Thursday, February 19 at 10 a.m. local time at sarahmclachlan.com.

