Sarah Jessica Parker Rosé Now Available at Publix

Sarah Jessica Parker’s award-winning rosé collaboration with Invivo Wines continues to expand nationwide, bringing style and sophistication to everyday wine moments from coast to coast. Invivo X, SJP Rosé is now available through a range of retailers, including a new launch at Publix in the Southeast — making it easier than ever to enjoy with friends.

STYLISH SIPPING, YEAR-ROUND

It’s officially rosé season year-round, as Invivo X, SJP Rosé, the acclaimed collaboration between award-winning actor and entrepreneur Sarah Jessica Parker and Invivo Wines, makes its latest retail debut throughout the states. From the sun-soaked vineyards of the South of France to wine aisles everywhere, Invivo X, SJP Rosé captures the essence of thoughtful winemaking with every pour.

Crafted in partnership with Parker, Invivo founders Tim Lightbourne and Rob Cameron and a family-run vineyard estate in Provence, this elegant rosé embodies effortless sophistication and a refined versatility – a wine for every occasion and every season.

“Creating this rosé with Tim and Rob has been a great joy, and it’s something we’ve nurtured and refined over the years.” said Parker. “Our goal was always to make a rosé that you reach for again and again, whether you’re unwinding at home or celebrating with friends. Visiting Lakeland and meeting the Publix team earlier this year and seeing their genuine passion for quality and their customers, makes this launch even more meaningful, I’m thrilled to bring our rosé to Publix shoppers, and I hope everyone enjoys discovering it as much as we’ve loved creating it.”

THE PROOF IS IN THE PROCESSS

A stunning blush pink in the glass, Invivo X, SJP Rosé offers delicate aromas of rose petals and wild strawberries, complemented by bright summer berries and crisp minerality. The wine has earned critical acclaim, including 90 Points by James Suckling and 94 points and five stars from Wine Orbit, which called it “terrific in intensity, texture and freshness.”

Founded on friendship, creativity and a shared passion for winemaking, the Invivo X, SJP partnership highlights Sarah Jessica Parker’s hands-on involvement — from brand development and packaging design to tasting and blending each new vintage — ensuring her vision shines in every bottle. The collection began with the award-winning Invivo X, SJP Sauvignon Blanc, followed by this now-beloved French rosé, and its most recent release, a New Zealand Pinot Noir.

Invivo X, SJP Rosé is celebrated for its balanced flavor, smooth mouthfeel and modern charm. Made sustainably, the grapes come from the Roy René vineyards in France, covering just over 900 hectares around the villages of Lambesc, Saint-Cannat and Rognes, which are rich in tradition and history. Known for producing some of the world’s finest rosés, this wine reflects Invivo’s commitment to craftsmanship and innovation.

“Working with SJ has been an incredible journey,” said Tim Lightbourne, Invivo co-founder. “She brings an intuitive sense of taste and style that perfectly complements our winemaking approach. Having our rosé available at Publix is a milestone moment for Invivo X, SJP, allowing even more people to discover what we’ve created together.”

ROSÉ, THE INVIVO X, SJP WAY

This premium rosé sits within the classic South of France “pale and dry” spectrum. The nose is lifted and expressive, with perfumed aromas of pink florals, red berries, subtle herbs and minerals. A chilled glass can be enjoyed perfectly as an aperitif with Picholine olives or paired with fresh, seasonal ingredients such as grilled fish, salad or goat cheese.

For simple entertaining inspiration, Sarah Jessica, Tim and Rob suggest pairing the wine with easy, flavorful bites like Publix’s Deli Chicken Caesar Salad, Garlic & Herb Goat Cheese and Crinkle-Cut Fries for an easy snack or evening meal.

AVAILABILITY

Invivo X, SJP Rosé is now available at select retailers nationwide, including a new launch at Publix locations across Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Virginia, Alabama, Tennessee, Kentucky and North Carolina. Invivo X, SJP wines are carried at more than 5,600 locations, including H-E-B, Ralph’s, Total Wine & More, Wine.com, Kroger, Costco and many independent wine shops.

