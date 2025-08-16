Sammy Sadler & Dave Gibson Bring Hits and History Tour to Chief’s on Broadway

90s country is on fire and heading to Chief’s on Broadway in downtown Nashville as country music veteran and A Hit With A Bullet author Sammy Sadler teams up with GRAMMY-nominated singer-songwriter Dave Gibson for their “Hits and History” tour stop in Music City on August 23 at 8:00 PM. Known for his emotional ballads and signature delivery, Sadler will perform career favorites including “Everything’s Gonna Be Alright,” “Starting Over,” “Can’t Get Close Enough,” and his latest single, “If I Had a Cheating Heart.” Gibson will round out the night with a set of country classics like “If It Don’t Come Easy,” “Ships That Don’t Come In,” “Texas Tattoo,” and more.

“I am so excited to be coming back to Nashville and sharing the stage with Dave Gibson,” shares Sadler.

With a career built on determination and raw talent, Sammy Sadler has carved out a story uniquely his own in Nashville. He first rose to national attention in 1989 with his charting rendition of Aaron Neville’s “Tell It Like It Is,” followed by the single “You Made It Easy.” His rising momentum was abruptly halted when he was seriously wounded in the same shooting that claimed the life of Cash Box chart director Kevin Hughes—an event that became known as the “Murder on Music Row.” After several years away from the spotlight, Sadler made his return with ‘Hard on a Heart’ in 2004, earning acclaim in Texas and abroad, followed by ‘Heart Shaped Like Texas’ in 2009. He is currently in the studio working on his next album.

For fans to purchase tickets, visit HERE.

MORE EVENTS

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email