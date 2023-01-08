Sam Smith Announces Stop at Bridgestone Arena

Sam Smith just announced the North American dates for his tour “Gloria the Tour.”

Sharing on social media Smith states, “GLORIA – THE TOUR. NORTH AMERICA-This is going to be so special, it’s been too long sailors!! Can’t wait to see all your gorgeous faces and celebrate the era of GLORIA together,”

RELATED: 2023 Events at Bridgestone Arena

The tour kicks off in July beginning in Miami and stopping in Nashville at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday, July 29th.

General on-sale begins Friday, January 13th at 9:00 a.m local time via Ticketmaster, with serveral pre-sale options will be available beforehand. American Express cardholders can get tickets January 9th through January 12th, a fan pre-sale begins on January 11th for 24 hours, and over at Ticketmaster, pre-sale begins Monday, January 9th (use code SOUND).

Find tickets here.