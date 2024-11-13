Sam’s Place, Sam’s Sports Grill Hosting Toy and Clothing Drive

This holiday season, Sam’s Place and Sam’s Sports Grill are once again partnering with Love From Music City to host a toy and clothing drive benefiting local foster children, ages newborn to 18 years. Love From Music City is celebrating their 13th year of helping Middle Tennessee foster care children. According to the Tennessee Alliance for Kids, about 8,000 kids are in the state’s foster care system, and less than 4,000 homes are available.

“What once was a desire to help one foster care child has now become a movement to see true change in the foster care system.” – Shanda Tripp, Love From Music City Founder & CEO

Donation boxes are available at the front of all Sam’s locations across Tennessee to collect items for the Music City Christmas Party on December 8th. As a thank-you for their generosity, guests who donate a new toy or clothing item at any of our locations will receive a $5 Sam’s gift card for each donation.

“What began years ago as an act of service, to give to a child in need during the holiday season has grown to encompass so much more,” shares Sam Sanchez, owner of Sam’s Place and Sam’s Sports Grill. “Sam’s, once again, has the opportunity to support children and families within this foster care system this year.”

Help Sam’s Place and Sam’s Sports Grill make this the most successful drive yet, and bring hope to those who need it most!

Drop Off Locations:

Sam’s Place – Belle Meade

6051 Highway 100,

Nashville, TN 37205

Sam’s Place – Nippers Corner

15545B Old Hickory Blvd,

Nashville, TN 37211

Sam’s Sports Grill – Hendersonville

300 Indian Lake Boulevard, Suite E100,

Hendersonville, TN 37075

Sam’s Sports Grill – Blue Turtle Bay

2001 Lakeshore Drive,

Old Hickory, TN 37138

Sam’s Sports Grill – Murfreesboro

1720 Old Fort Parkway,

Murfreesboro, TN 37129

