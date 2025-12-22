Sam Davis Road to be Reduced to One Lane This Week

Motorists traveling through Smyrna should plan for delays along Sam Davis Road on Monday as crews complete utility work in the area.

Town officials said Sam Davis Road will be reduced to one lane between Maple Street and Oak Street on Monday, Dec. 22, for approximately four to six hours. The temporary closure is necessary for the Water and Sewer Department to remove a fire hydrant located in front of 350 Sam Davis Road.

The Street Department will assist with traffic control and operations to help ensure the work is completed safely and efficiently.

Drivers are urged to use caution, watch for workers, and allow extra travel time while the work is underway. Town officials thanked motorists for their patience as the infrastructure project is completed.

