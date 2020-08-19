Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford is offering patients Hospital Care at Home, an emerging healthcare option that brings all the essential elements of inpatient care to the comfort and convenience of patients’ homes. Ascension Saint Thomas, in partnership with Nashville-based Contessa, was the first health system in Tennessee to introduce home-based hospital care at Ascension Saint Thomas Midtown and West in 2019.

“We are thrilled to bring Hospital Care at Home to Rutherford County and surrounding areas,” said Gordon Ferguson, president & CEO, Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital. “Our goal is to keep the individuals we are privileged to serve healthy, and Hospital Care at Home will enhance and expand the efficacy and safety of the comprehensive care options across our system of care. This safe and cost-effective model increases patient satisfaction and outcomes while reserving hospital beds for the sickest patients.”

Hospital Care at Home aligns with Ascension’s Advanced Strategic Direction to reimagine new ways of providing care, by making quality care convenient and accessible in the homes of those we serve. This initiative supports Ascension’s Dual Transformation strategy by introducing new innovations that reflect the rapidly evolving healthcare environment by optimizing and transforming core healthcare operations while also creating new, transformational models that support our efforts to provide exceptional care in the most appropriate setting.

“Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford continues to expand access to care with thoughtful offerings aligned with the needs of the community,” said Dr. Greg James, Chief Clinical Officer, Ascension Saint Thomas. “We look forward to bringing high-quality, affordable healthcare services into a convenient, comfortable location – home.”

Contessa is the nation’s leading operator of Hospital Care at Home, facilitating hospital-level care for patients in the home by providing three key elements: the clinical model that enables safe delivery of hospital-level care in the home; the administrative capabilities to be reimbursed by health plans; and Care Convergence, a proprietary technology platform that supports the clinical and administrative functions.

“Home-based hospital care is gaining national momentum, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Travis Messina, Chief Executive Officer, Contessa. “As a Tennessee-based company, we are proud to offer this service to our Murfreesboro neighbors.”

Patients using Contessa’s Hospital Care at Home model at health systems across the country have embraced this care option with over a 90% acceptance rate, resulting in a significant patient satisfaction increase. Hospital Care at Home has also resulted in lower costs and reduced readmission rates as compared to hospital care delivered in the traditional acute facility.

Hospital Care at Home is offered to inpatient and observational patients with acute, non-life-threatening medical conditions, such as congestive heart failure, dehydration or pneumonia. Patients are first evaluated by an Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford doctor to determine if they can be safely treated in the home.

The Ascension Saint Thomas clinical team will be available 24/7 for patients, including:

Doctor visits via telehealth

Acute Care Registered Nurse in the home

Recovery Care Coordinator, who will be the primary contact for patients

Patients are monitored for up to 30 days to ensure adherence to their doctor-prescribed care plan.

Currently, Hospital Care at Home is covered by eligible Cigna and BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee members, with plans of expanding to other payers soon. It is available for patients at Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford, West and Midtown. Click here for more information.