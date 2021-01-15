Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital is pleased to introduce Doris Price, DNP, MSN, RN, NE-BC, as its new Director of the Emergency Department.

Doris most recently served as Director of Critical Care Services for Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital in Fort Worth, Texas. In her six years with the state’s largest faith-based, non-profit health system, Doris oversaw an Emergency Department, Intensive Care Unit, and Catheterization Laboratory, as well as Trauma and Dialysis. Doris supervised a multimillion-dollar ER expansion and nearly tripled patient and staff satisfaction scores. Her extensive experience also includes five years in nursing and clinical leadership roles at Aurora Sinai Medical Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

“Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital is honored to welcome industry veteran Doris Price to our growing Emergency Department,” said Teresa Collins, Chief Nursing Officer, Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital. “We are certain that Doris offers the expertise and passion needed to lead in these unprecedented times.”

In addition to a doctoral degree from Chamberlain University College of Nursing in Addison, Illinois, Doris holds master’s and bachelor’s degrees from Milwaukee’s Cardinal Stritch University. She is a member of the American Organization of Nurse Executives and Phi Beta Sigma Honor Society.

A native of Mississippi, Doris is excited to call Rutherford County her new home. She is joined by her husband Clarence, their son Terrence, and their daughter Khadija.