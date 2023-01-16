Saint Thomas Rutherford Names Brittney Urso Hospital Administrator for Westlawn Neighborhood Hospital

Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford is pleased to announce Brittney Urso as Hospital Administrator for the new Westlawn Neighborhood Hospital that will serve Murfreesboro’s Blackman community.

Brittney’s proven track record in healthcare includes her most recent role as Interdisciplinary Director of the Clinical Decision and Medical/Surgical Units at Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford. She has been with Ascension Saint Thomas since 2015. While serving as Nurse Manager for the Clinical Decision Unit, Brittney expanded the unit from 25 to 36 patient beds. She also provided education and training for nursing staff to expand admitting diagnoses available for care in the observation unit.

“It is an honor to transition into the Hospital Administrator role as we continue to expand healthcare resources in Rutherford County,” Brittney said. “We will lead the first small-format neighborhood hospital in Tennessee, located just 4.9 miles from the main hospital campus. The concept creates greater accessibility for lower-acuity hospitalization, observation, and physician-led ER services. Community members will have additional access to a high-quality emergency department and inpatient services in the convenience of their own neighborhood.”

Brittney holds a master’s degree in Healthcare Administration from Ohio University and a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing from Middle Tennessee State University.

“We are looking forward to opening Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Westlawn this spring,” said Gordon Ferguson, president and CEO of Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford “It is our priority to create access across our system of care, so we can best care for our community. This new addition to our hospital portfolio allows us to serve more Rutherford County residents.”

Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Westlawn includes eight private inpatient medical beds, an emergency department with eight treatment rooms, diagnostic imaging, laboratory and telemedicine services. The second floor will house clinical office space for primary and specialty care physicians to conveniently see new and existing patients. The facility will operate as a satellite campus of Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford, allowing for efficiencies in the model by operating under the same leadership, oversight of care, processes and systems.