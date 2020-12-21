Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford is pleased to announce the installation of one of its latest technological advancements, the Siemens Artis Q biplane angiography system. The culmination of this project represents a $2.75 million investment by the hospital. Housed in a newly constructed suite in the radiology department, this advanced interventional imaging system combines high performance and positioning flexibility to generate optimized views of even the smallest vessels and structures in the body.

Artis Q improves clarity of intricate internal structures by up to 70 percent over conventional X-ray imaging, produces 3-D images of moving organs like the lungs in less than 3 seconds, and rapidly visualizes and calculates blood volumes in organs including the liver. Because of its versatility, this new biplane angiography system will prove useful in the minimally invasive treatment of stroke, artery disease, cancer, liver disease, and many other therapies. Artis Q can be safely used on patients of all sizes and, when compared to traditional radiographic imaging, is estimated to reduce radiation exposure by as much as 60 percent.

“We are thrilled to offer cutting-edge technology like the Siemens Artis Q biplane angiography system,” said Tim Zuck, Director of Medical Imaging for Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford. “In uncertain times like these, we want patients to be more confident than ever in the caliber of care offered at our facility.”

“Artis Q is a useful tool in fighting many life threatening-maladies. The next-level equipment performance of the biplane unit permits physicians to provide minimally invasive care with incredible precision,” said Dr. L. Steven Thomas, Interventional Radiologist, Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford. “This new biplane room is state of the art and will allow us to provide world-class care to our local population.”