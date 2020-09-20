On September 1, Ascension Saint Thomas officially partnered with Rutherford County to provide on-site and near-site clinic services at three sites of care for Rutherford County employees, the employees’ dependents and County retirees. The near-site clinics are located at:

Walter Hill Elementary

Stewarts Creek Elementary

Ascension Medical Group New Salem Clinic

Rutherford County Government employees and their dependents as well as County retirees will be offered a full service primary care practice offering services including:

Disease Management and Health Coaching

Medical Examinations and Assessments

Health/Self-care/Consumer Education and Promotion

Administration of Health and Wellness Incentive Programs

Acute Care and Primary Care

Case Management Services

Retail Availability for Extended Clinic Services

Telemedicine

Mobile Health Unit

Mobile Mammography

“This unique partnership of on-site and near-site clinics with Rutherford County is an example of Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford’s overall commitment to care for the community it serves,” said Gordon Ferguson, President & CEO, Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford. “We look forward to the opportunity to work with the County to keep our community members healthy.”

“County employees, their dependents, and our retirees are fortunate to have Ascension as a valuable healthcare asset,” said Mayor Bill Ketron. “We are excited about the addition of the new clinic as well.”