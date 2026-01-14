Saint Rose Lockdown Lifted After False Report of Gun Sighting

A brief lockdown at Saint Rose of Lima Catholic School ended after police determined there was no threat following a reported sighting behind the school.

Police officers responded after some third-grade students reported seeing someone with a gun behind the campus. Officers canvassed the area and focused on a nearby home on Maymont Drive.

Police say a 13-year-old home-schooled student told them the Saint Rose students were antagonizing his dog, which was in a fenced-in backyard, and he confronted them. The students ran away and mistakenly reported that he had a gun.

Home surveillance video confirmed the teen did not have a gun. Police determined there was no threat, and the lockdown was lifted.

