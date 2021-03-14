Drivers who drink plan to drink on St. Patrick’s Day should also plan ahead to get a ride home, said Murfreesboro Police Capt. Cary Gensemer.

“We would like to encourage our citizens to have a designated driver or utilize a ride sharing service, call a taxi, have a designated driver or call a friend,” Gensemer said.

St. Patrick’s Day is traditionally a busy holiday for law enforcement because of drinking and driving.

Murfreesboro Police officers and Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers from the Rutherford County Traffic Safety Task Force will have extra patrols during the evening and night to enforce DUI laws during the “Operation, Don’t Test Your Luck” event.

Three of Murfreesboro Police’s DUI officers will work from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. to enforce to raise awareness to prevent drinking and driving-related crashes, the captain said.