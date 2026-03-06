Safety Measures Taken After Munitions Found In Apartment

Military style props and munitions believed to be inactive were found in a Murfreesboro apartment when Rutherford County Sheriff’s deputies arrived to evict the resident Thursday.

Sheriff’s Capt. David Hailey said the property was found at the Farmhouse Apartments on Lyons Farm Parkway behind Walmart on John Bragg Highway.

“It appears to be inert military-style munitions,” Hailey said. “As a precaution, we’re having it checked out.”

Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh said Emergency Ordnance Disposal personnel were responding along with the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearm.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the Explosive Ordnance Disposal destroyed a suspected artillery round,” Fitzhugh said.

Murfreesboro Fire-Rescue Department and the Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services paramedics were on standby at the apartments.

The resident had already moved most of his property out of the apartment and deputies were clearing the apartment.

